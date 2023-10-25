Tomljanovic, Kokkinakis to play 2024 Adelaide International

Australian favourites Ajla Tomljanovic and Thanasi Kokkinakis will compete at the Adelaide International this summer.

The combined WTA 500 and ATP 250 tournament runs from 8 to 13 January 2024 at The Drive.

World No.68 Kokkinakis has an outstanding record at his hometown event, winning his maiden ATP title in 2022 and powering into the semifinals in 2023.

"The opportunity to play world-class tennis at home in Adelaide in front of my family, friends and the fans is not one I take for granted, and winning the Adelaide International in 2022 was an incredible moment in my career," said Kokkinakis, who is competing at the City of Playford Tennis International in Adelaide this week.

"Playing Centre Court at The Drive with a home crowd cheering me on is what gives me the extra motivation and legs to keep going. There is still a lot of preparation between now and January, but I am excited to be coming back to play the Adelaide International as part of the summer of tennis."

Tomljanovic, a three-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist, is a confirmed starter. Former world No.1 Angelique Kerber, who is returning from maternity leave, and top-20 Italian star Lorenzo Musetti will also compete in Adelaide.

"To be able to confirm four players in the field this early is a strong sign and commitment by the players of their support of the Adelaide International and the great experience they will have here in Adelaide. We are encouraging all tennis fans to secure their tickets early," Tennis SA CEO and Adelaide International General Manager Debbie Sterrey said.

"A big thank you and acknowledgement to the State Government for their support, not only of the Adelaide International 2024 but also for our recent $48m Centre Court redevelopment which will be showcased as an elite, international fit for purpose tennis venue to the world."

> BUY NOW: Adelaide International 2024 tickets

South Australian Tourism Minister Zoe Bettison said it was exciting to see the return of the world-class Adelaide International as a one-week tournament this summer.

"We know the players love coming to Adelaide, and that the fans love the atmosphere and excitement of the event, as well as delivering an experience that is more than just tennis," Bettison added.

"Live music, entertainment, bars, food trucks, and new premium corporate experiences at The Drive along with a Kids Zone and themed days, means there is something for everyone, from the tennis fanatic to the casual fan and avid event goer."

