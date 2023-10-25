De Minaur eliminates Schwartzman, again, in Basel

Basel, Switzerland

For the second consecutive week, Alex de Minaur has defeated Argentine Diego Schwartzman in straight sets, this time in Basel, Switzerland.

After scoring a comfortable win in Tokyo last week, the Australian No.1 was pushed harder by Schwartzman on this occasion. De Minaur needed one hour and 45 minutes to overcome the former world No.8, before prevailing 6-4 6-4 at the ATP 500 indoor event.

De Minaur broke in a 12-minute opening game, adding a second break to be 4-1 up before Schwartzman broke back once.

In the second set, De Minaur was pushed throughout, but managed to break in the ninth game and saved two break points in the 10th game before serving out the match.

This is the 24-year-olds's 31st win on hard court this year, which is the fourth most of any player on the ATP Tour.

In the second round, the Aussie will take on the in-form Dutch world No.25 Tallon Griekspoor.

De Minaur is a former finalist in Basel, finishing runner-up to Roger Federer in his 2019 debut.

Aussies in action - Basel, Switzerland

RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

[5] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 6-4 6-4

COMING UP

Men's singles, first round

Max Purcell (AUS) v Taylor Fritz (USA)

Men's doubles, first round

Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v Lloyd Glasspool (GBR)/Nicolas Mahut (FRA)

Men's singles, second round

[5] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Tallon Griekspoor (NED)

Vienna, Austria

Aleksandar Vukic suffered a defeat to Czech qualifier Tomas Machac at the Vienna Open, with fellow Australian Alexei Popyrin also departing the ATP 500 event at the first stage.

Machac, who will be lining up for the Czech team against Australia in the Davis Cup quarterfinals next month, scored a 6-3 6-1 victory against Vukic.

Popyrin put up a strong fight against No.3 seed Andrey Rublev, but couldn't stop the Russian from recording a 7-6(5) 6-4 win in one hour and 36 minutes.

Aussies in action - Vienna, Austria

RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

[3] Andrey Rublev d Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 7-6(5) 6-4

[Q] Tomas Machac (CZE) d Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 6-3 6-1

COMING UP

Men's doubles, first round

John Peers (AUS)/Nikola Mektic (CRO) v [3] Marcelo Arevalo (ESA)/Jean-Julien Rojer (NED)

