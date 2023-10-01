Saville celebrates another milestone in tour comeback

Beijing, China

Daria Saville has made an impressive start to her China Open campaign, dismissing Czech Katerina Siniakova 6-2 6-2 in the opening round.

The 29-year-old Australian proved clutch under pressure in the 87-minute encounter, saving six of the seven break points she faced against world No.90 Siniakova.

It is Saville's first top-100 victory on hard court since returning to the tour in June, marking another major milestone in her comeback from knee surgery.

This is also Saville's first win at a WTA 1000-level tournament since she made the quarterfinals at Miami in March 2022.

Saville is currently ranked No.248 and used a protected ranking of No.54 to enter the draw in Beijing.

She will look to continue her promising progress against Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina in the second round.

It looms as another big test for Saville, with world No.28 Kalinina eliminating the eighth seed and reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in the opening round.

Saville's best result at the China Open, one of the tour's biggest events outside the four Grand Slams, was a quarterfinal appearance in 2016.

AUSSIES IN ACTION - Beijing

RESULTS

Women's singles, first round

Daria Saville (AUS) d Katerina Siniakova (CZE) 6-2 6-2

COMING UP

Women's singles, second round

Daria Saville (AUS) v Anhelina Kalinina (UKR)

Women's doubles, first round

Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Oksana Kalashnikova (GEO)/Miriam Kolodziejova (CZE)

Women's doubles, second round

[1] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) v TBC

Astana, Kazakhstan

John Peers has advanced to the doubles semifinals at an ATP 250 tournament in Astana.

The 35-year-old Australian and Croatian partner Mate Pavic scored a 7-6(5) 6-4 quarterfinal victory against Monaco's Romain Arneodo and Austrian Sam Weissborn.

This propels world No.39 Peers into his third tour-level semifinal of the season.

Peers and Pavic, a former world No.1, now face Dutch duo Robin Haase and Botic van de Zandschulp for a place in the final.

AUSSIES IN ACTION - Astana

RESULTS

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

[4] John Peers (AUS)/Mate Pavic (CRO) d Romain Arneodo (MON)/Sam Weissborn (AUT) 7-6(5) 6-4

COMING UP

Men's doubles, semifinals

[4] John Peers (AUS)/Mate Pavic (CRO) v Robin Haase (NED)/Botic van de Zandschulp (NED)

