Marinkov scores huge win in US Open junior competition

Pavle Marinkov is proving one to watch in the US Open 2023 junior competition.

After earning his place in the draw as a qualifier, the 17-year-old from Sydney scored a major upset in the opening round of the boys' singles competition.

Marinkov recorded a 7-5 7-6(5) victory against No.13 seed Joel Schwaerzler.

Schwaerzler, a 17-year-old from Austria ranked No.11 in the ITF World Tennis Tour junior rankings, had scored a straight-sets victory against Marinkov during a title-winning run at an ITF J300 tournament in Canada last week.

But it was world No.46 Marinkov who had the upper hand in this rematch, winning 83 per cent of first-serve points in the one-hour and 55-minute encounter.

A steely Marinkov also managed to recover from a 1-4 deficit in the second set.

It is Marinkov's 12th win from his past 14 matches and sets up a second-round clash with Russian Danil Panarin, an 18-year-old ranked No.61.

Charlie Camus put up a gallant fight against world No.8 Darwin Blanch, extending the highly rated 15-year-old American to three sets in their first-round match.

Blanch, who fired 35 winners to Camus' 16, eventually prevailed 4-6 6-3 6-4.

Hayden Jones bowed out in the second round after testing top-seeded Russian Yaroslav Demin.

World No.1 Demin needed two hours and 13 minutes to post a 7-6(1) 6-4 victory against the 17-year-old Australian.

Jones remains alive in the boys' doubles competition after teaming with American Alexander Razeghi to score a first-round win.

In girls' singles action, Jones' younger sister, Emerson, was beaten in the opening round.

Brit Mingge Xu scored a 7-6(4) 2-6 6-1 victory against Jones. This is 15-year-old Xu's sixth consecutive victory, after scooping an ITF J300 title in Canada last week.

Aussies in action - US Open

RESULTS

Girls' singles, first round

Mingge Xu (GBR) d [12] Emerson Jones (AUS) 7-6(4) 2-6 6-1

Boys' singles, first round

[Q] Pavle Marinkov (AUS) d [13] Joel Schwaerzler (AUT) 7-5 7-6(5)

[8] Darwin Blanch (USA) d Charlie Camus (AUS) 4-6 6-3 6-4

Boys' singles, second round

[1] Yaroslav Demin d Hayden Jones (AUS) 7-6(1) 6-4

Boys' doubles, first round

Hayden Jones (AUS)/Alexander Razeghi (USA) d Nicholas Patrick (USA)/Maxim Kalinin (USA) 6-1 6-2

[3] Tomasz Berkieta (POL)/Henry Searle (GBR) d Pavle Marinkov (AUS)/Yuvan Nandal (IND) 7-6(2) 6-3

COMING UP

Boys' singles, second round

[Q] Pavle Marinkov (AUS) v Danil Panarin

Girls' doubles, first round

[7] Emerson Jones (AUS)/Charo Esquiva Banuls (ESP) v Thea Frodin (USA)/Anita Tu (USA)

Lily Taylor (AUS)/Cara Maria Mester (ROU) v [1] Renata Jamrichova (SVK)/Kaitlin Quevedo (USA)

Maya Joint (AUS)/Ariana Anazagasty-Pursoo (USA) v Akasha Urhobo (USA)/Mia Yamakita (USA)

Roisin Gilheany (AUS)/Olivia Bergler (POL) v Iva Ivanova (BUL)/Sonja Zhiyenbayeva (GER)

Boys' doubles, first round

Charlie Camus (AUS)/Patrick Schoen (SUI) v [4] Kyle Kang (USA)/Cooper Williams (USA)

Boys' doubles, second round

Hayden Jones (AUS)/Alexander Razeghi (USA) v [3] Tomasz Berkieta (POL)/Henry Searle (GBR)

