Junior ranking movers: Marinkov soars after winning biggest singles title

Junior boys

Pavle Marinkov makes his top-50 debut in the latest ITF World Tennis Tour junior rankings.

The 17-year-old from Sydney won the biggest junior title of his career last week, capturing the boys' singles crown at the New South Wales Junior International. This propels Marinkov to a career-high world No.48.

Marinkov defeated the top two seeds during his title-winning run at the ITF J200 event, including a 6-2 1-6 6-1 victory against second seed Charlie Camus in the final.

Camus remains the top-ranked Australian boy at world No.45. The 16-year-old from Canberra left Sydney with two trophies, after teaming with New Zealand's Harry Pugh to win the boys' doubles title.

Hugh Winter, a 16-year-old from Adelaide, has been rewarded for his singles semifinal run, rising 31 spots to a career-high world No.155.

Meanwhile, Cruz Hewitt, the 14-year-old son of former world No.1 Lleyton Hewitt, is the biggest mover inside the Australian top 10.

Hewitt improves 49 places to a career-high world No.327 after a quarterfinal appearance. He is now the ninth highest-ranked boy in the world among 2008-born players.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Age Rank Move Charlie Camus 16 No.45 -1 Pavle Marinkov 17 No.48 +15 Hayden Jones 16 No.68 -13 Jeremy Zhang 18 No.151 -34 Hugh Winter 16 No.155 +31 Zachary Viiala 17 No.172 -1 Alexander Despoja 18 No.269 +44 Marcus Schoeman 17 No.282 -16 Thomas Gadecki 17 No.316 +40 Cruz Hewitt 14 No.327 +49

Junior girls

Kimiko Cooper climbs to a career-high world No.211 in the latest ITF World Tennis Tour junior rankings.

The 15-year-old from Sydney rises 79 places following a semifinal appearance at the New South Wales Junior International last week.

The in-form Cooper has won 19 of her 22 singles matches at ITF World Tennis Tour junior tournaments in the past two months.

Giselle Guillen, another Sydney talent, is also making major moves. The 15-year-old skyrockets to world No.350, up 231 spots, after recording a runner-up finish in the singles event at the New South Wales Junior International.

Gabby Gregg, a 16-year-old from Sydney, makes her top-200 debut this week. Gregg climbs 52 places after reaching the semifinals at her hometown event.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Age Rank Move Emerson Jones 15 No.26 -7 Lily Taylor 16 No.44 -2 Maya Joint 17 No.47 0 Roisin Gilheany 18 No.72 0 Melisa Ercan 17 No.92 0 Taylah Preston 17 No.117 0 Lily Fairclough 17 No.118 -11 Zara Larke 18 No.157 -29 Gabby Gregg 16 No.191 +52 Kimiko Cooper 15 No.211 +79

