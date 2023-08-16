Australian team finishes sixth at 2023 ITF World Junior Tennis Finals

Australian 14-and-under girls' team performed strongly at the prestigious 2023 ITF World Junior Tennis Finals in the Czech Republic.

Wednesday 16 August 2023
Leigh Rogers
Prostejov, Czech Republic
PROSTEJOV, CZECH REPUBLIC - AUGUST 06: Renee Alame, Koharu Nishikawa, Sara Nikolic and team captain Jessica Moore of Australia during the Teams photo session at the 2023 ITF World Junior Tennis Finals at TK Plus on August 09, 2023 in Prostejov, Czech Republic. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Starsport.rs)

The Australian 14-and-under girls' team has finished sixth at the 2023 ITF World Junior Tennis Finals in the Czech Republic.

Renee Alame from New South Wales, Victorian Koharu Nishikawa and Western Australia's Sara Nikolic proudly donned the green and gold in Prostejov.

The Aussie team won three ties, including two against seeded nations.

After progressing through the round-robin stage, Australia lost to hosts, and eventual champions, Czech Republic in the quarterfinals.

ITF World Junior Tennis Finals14-and-under girls, results
RoundResult
Round robin[1] Romania d Australia 3-0
Round robinAustralia d [8] Paraguay 3-0
Round robinAustralia d Brazil 3-0
QuarterfinalsCzech Republic d Australia 2-1
5-8th semifinalsAustralia d [7] Korea 2-0
5th place play-off[1] Romania d Australia 2-0

Former pro Jessica Moore, who retired at Australian Open 2020 after achieving career-high rankings of No.132 in singles and No.52 in doubles, accompanied the team as captain.

"I'm very proud of our Aussie girls," said Moore, who is now a National Development Squad Assistant Coach at Tennis Australia.

"It's always a privilege to represent our country and I know this week created memories and learnings that will last a long time.

"I look forward to seeing what's next for our girls."

ITF World Junior Tennis FinalsAustralian team, individual results
PlayerAgeMatch win-loss recordSet win-loss recordGame win-loss record
Koharu Nishikawa144-511-11109-103
Sara Nikolic134-210-670-47
Renee Alame143-27-454-46

Australia's 16-and-under girls team has qualified for the 2023 Junior Billie Jean King Cup Finals, which will be held in Spain from 6-12 November.

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!