De Minaur upsets Medvedev to reach Toronto semis

Alex de Minaur has emerged as a genuine US Open title threat after continuing his career-best run with a stunning defeat of former Flushing Meadows champion Daniil Medvedev.

The Australian No.1 displayed his fighting qualities for the second day running to reach his first ATP Masters 1000 semifinal with a 7-6(7) 7-5 win over top seed Medvedev in Toronto.





After fighting back from 5-1 in the first set in his previous match against world No.9 Taylor Fritz, de Minaur showed similar powers of recovery against Medvedev.

Contesting his maiden Masters 1000 quarterfinal, De Minaur rallied from 5-2 in the first set and 5-1 down in the tiebreak, saving three set points in the tiebreak before clinching the opener.

He then twice rallied from a break down in the second set to inflict just the fourth hard-court defeat of the season on Medvedev, the former world No.1 who lifted the trophy in Toronto in 2021.

The 24-year-old Sydneysider, who also defeated seed Cameron Norrie earlier this week, has now notched four top-five wins and will continue the quest for an eighth tour-level title and the biggest of his career against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Saturday.

"I had to play some of my best tennis today, it has been a great week for me so far," said De Minaur, who has scored consecutive top-10 wins at the same tournament for the first time.

"I played the right way today. I think having played him at the end of last year gave me the confidence that I had a chance.

"I just had to play the right way and I am extremely proud of the effort and to still be alive."



is De Minaur second straight win over Medvedev, having upstaged the world No.3 at the Paris Masters last November.

And he improves to 9-2 in this North American summer hard-court season, after reaching the final at last week's event in Los Cabos.

The world No.18 is also set to rise to a career-best 14th in the rankings next week - at least - and could wind up on the cusp of the top 10 if he wins the title.

Davidovich Fokina reached the last four by beating American Mackenzie McDonald 6-4 6-2.

In the doubles quarterfinals, Matt Ebden and Max Purcell - playing with Rohan Bopanna and Andrey Rublev, respectively - both exited the tournament after falling in match tiebreaks.

Aussies in action - Toronto

RESULTS

Men's singles, quarterfinals

Alex de Minaur (AUS) d [2] Daniil Medvedev 7-6(7) 7-5

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

[7] Marcel Granollers (ESP)/Horacio Zeballos (ARG) d [4] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) 7-5 6-7(6) 10-8

[3] Rajeev Ram (USA)/Joe Salisbury (GBR) d Max Purcell (AUS)/Andrey Rublev 4-6 6-3 [10-4]

COMING UP

Men's singles, semifinals

Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP)

At the concurrent WTA 1000 event in Montreal, which has been affected by rain this week, Aussies Storm Sanders (with Elise Mertens) and Ellen Perez (with Nicole Melichar-Martinez) progressed in the doubles draw.

Sanders and Mertens, the second seeds, beat Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko 6-4 6-4 on Friday to reach the semifinals. Earlier in the day, they beat Marta Kostyuk and Zhang Shuai in the last 16 to kick off their tournament.

Those two victories improved their win-loss record as a team in 2023 to a sparkling 22-6; in their previous tournament they went all the way to the Wimbledon final.

No.4 seeds Perez and Melichar-Martinez opened their campaign with a tight win over Canadian duo Marina Stakusic and Carol Zhao, but later on Friday fell in the quarterfinals to Latisha Chan and Yang Zhaoxuan.

Aussies in action - Montreal

RESULTS

Women's doubles, quarterfinals

[2] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) d [8] Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR)/Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 6-4 6-4

Latisha Chan (TPE)/Yang Zhaoxuan (CHN) d [4] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) 2-6 6-3 [10-4]

Women's doubles, second round

[2] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) d Marta Kostyuk (UKR)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) 6-4 6-1

[4] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) d Marina Stakusic (CAN)/Carol Zhao (CAN) 3-6 6-3 [10-6]

COMING UP

Women's doubles, semifinals

[2] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) v [5] Desirae Krawczyk (USA)/Demi Schuurs (NED)

