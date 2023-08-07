Top talents to represent Australia at ITF World Junior Tennis Finals

Australia's leading junior girls are competing for the title of the world's top 14-and-under nation at the ITF World Junior Tennis Finals in Czech Republic this week.

The ITF World Junior Tennis Finals, hosted in Prostejov, run from 7-12 August.

Under the guidance of former player Jess Moore, Renee Alame (age 14) from New South Wales is joined by Western Australia's Sara Nikolic (13) and Victoria's Koharu Nishikawa (14) to represent Australia at the event.

The ITF World Junior Tennis Finals feature the 16 best junior tennis nations, who have qualified from respective regional events.

Australia earned its place after winning the Asia-Oceania qualifying event held at Malaysia in March.

The team will compete in a round-robin style format, with the top teams then progressing to an elimination quarterfinal stage.

Australia has been drawn into Group A alongside Romania, Brazil and Paraguay.

Each tie consists of two singles and a doubles match.

> VIEW: Match results at the ITF World Junior Tennis Finals

"It's a great opportunity for our team to don the green and gold, get exposure competing against the world's best countries and players, experience what it's like to represent your country, and compete in a team environment," Tennis Australia's Chief Strategy and Performance Officer Timothy Jolley said.

"We wish the whole team the best of luck in Czech Republic and know that they will do us proud."

