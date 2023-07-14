Hunter and Mertens charge into Wimbledon doubles final

Storm Hunter has become the first Australian to advance to a ladies' doubles final at Wimbledon in 10 years.

The 28-year-old Hunter and Belgian partner Elise Mertens have barely been tested at this year's championships, conceding only seven games during a dominant march into the semifinals.

They continued that trend against American Caroline Dolehide and China's Zhang Shuai in today's semifinals, powering to a 6-1 6-1 victory.

Hunter and Mertens needed only 55 minutes to secure a comprehensive victory against the No.16 seeds.

They did not face a break point and conceded a total of 10 points on serve. This keeps their 100 per cent record in service games so far this tournament in tact.

This ruthless performance propels Hunter into her second career Grand Slam final. She reached her first at last year's US Open, where she won the mixed doubles title alongside fellow Aussie John Peers.

Hunter becomes the 13th Australian to reach a Wimbledon ladies' doubles final in the Open era.

Wimbledon ladies' doublesAustralian finalists - Open era Player Year Margaret Court 1969, 1971 Judy Dalton 1969, 1972 Evonne Goolagong Cawley 1971, 1974 Helen Gourlay Cawley 1974, 1977 Karen Krantzcke 1974 Kerry Reid 1978 Wendy Turnbull 1978, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1986 Liz Smylie 1985, 1987, 1990 Rennae Stubbs 2001, 2004, 2009 Sam Stosur 2008, 2009, 2011 Ash Barty 2013 Casey Dellacqua 2013 Storm Hunter 2023

It has been 19 years since an Australian won a Wimbledon ladies' doubles title, with Rennae Stubbs the most recent player to achieve that feat.

Stubbs is one of eight Australians to win the title in the Open era - an exclusive group that Hunter now has the chance to join.

Hunter and Mertens will play the Wimbledon 2019 champions, Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova, for the title.

The 37-year-old Hsieh, who is coached by Australian legend Paul McNamee, is on a 17-match winning streak at the tournament.

Aussies in action - Wimbledon

RESULTS

Ladies' doubles, semifinals

[3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) d [16] Caroline Dolehide (USA)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) 6-1 6-1

COMING UP

Ladies' doubles, final

[3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) v Hsieh Su-wei (TPE)/Barbora Strycova (CZE)

