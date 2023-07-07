De Minaur makes winning debut in mixed doubles at Wimbledon

Alex de Minaur's first appearance in a Grand Slam mixed doubles draw proved very memorable.

The 24-year-old Australian teamed with British girlfriend Katie Boulter to record an impressive victory at Wimbledon.

The wildcard pairing, who have been dating since 2020, triumphed 6-2 6-4 against the reigning US Open champions, Aussie duo John Peers and Storm Hunter.

"I've been bugging her for a while to play," De Minaur said. "We said we would give it a go at least one time."

This match followed a disappointing second-round exit in the gentlemen's singles competition for De Minaur, who lost to 2021 finalist Matteo Berrettini in straight sets earlier in the day.

"I was playing great on this surface. I just came up against a tough opponent on the day," conceded the world No.17.

De Minaur now plans to support Boulter, the top-ranked British woman, in her singles campaign.

"The way she's been handling the spotlight, the pressures, it's been pretty astounding to me," De Minaur said. "It's probably my turn to start learning from her."

Their mixed doubles campaign also continues, with a second-round clash set against Belgian's Joran Vliegen and China's Xu Yifan.

World No.25 Vliegen and world No.27 Xu eliminated the second seeds, two-time defending champions Brit Neal Skupski and American Desirae Krawczyk, in the opening round.

Aussies in action - Wimbledon

RESULTS

Mixed doubles, first round

[WC] Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Katie Boulter (GBR) d John Peers (AUS)/Storm Hunter (AUS) 6-2 6-4

Gentlemen's doubles, first round

[6] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) d Guillermo Duran (ARG)/Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) 6-2 6-7(5) 7-6(8)

Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) d [Alt] Marco Cecchinato (ITA)/Thiago Monteiro (BRA) 6-2 6-2

Ladies' doubles, first round

[3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) d Nadiia Kichenok (UKR)/Alicja Rosolska (POL) 6-0 6-2

Daria Saville (AUS)/Kateryna Baindl (UKR) d Anna-Lena Friedsam (GER)/Mayar Sherif (EGY) 6-4 7-5

COMING UP

Gentlemen's doubles, first round

Chris O'Connell (AUS)/Laslo Djere (SRB) v [12] Sander Gille (BEL)/Joran Vliegen (BEL)

Gentlemen's doubles, second round

[6] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v [WC] Jacob Fearnley (GBR)/Johannus Monday (GBR)

[16] John Peers (AUS)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) v TBC

Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) v [1] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Neal Skupski (GBR)

Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [14] Maximo Gonzalez (ARG)/Andres Molteni (ARG)

Ladies' doubles, second round

[3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) v Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU)/Anhelina Kalinina (UKR)

Daria Saville (AUS)/Kateryna Baindl (UKR) v Wu Fang-Hsien (TPE)/Zhu Lin (CHN)

Mixed doubles, first round

[5] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Ellen Perez (AUS) v Hugo Nys (MON)/Laura Siegemund (GER)

Mixed doubles, second round

[WC] Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Katie Boulter (GBR) v Joran Vliegen (BEL)/Xu Yifan (CHN)

