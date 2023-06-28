13-and-under talents shine at 2023 Australian Teams Championships

The rising stars of Australian tennis have been have been competing at the Australian Teams Championships on the Gold Coast this week.

Teams from Victoria and New South Wales were crowned champions in a fiercely contested 13-and-under section.

"National tournaments like these give Australian junior tennis players the best opportunity to compete at the highest level, alongside their peers and team-mates," said tournament director Francis Soyer.

"It's also a chance to bring players together, in what is usually a relatively individual sport, to experience shared support and camaraderie at the highest junior level.

"It was great to see all finals go down to the deciding doubles matches, showing how close the competition was between the teams this week."

The tournament is one of four Australian Junior Championship events held annually, which take place on each of the Grand Slam surfaces - clay, grass and hard court.

13-and-under boys - Sproule Stephens Trophy

The Victorian team of Raphael Savelli, Lachlan King and Jenson Yokota-Ho proved unstoppable, winning all of their six ties to secure the Sproule Stephens Trophy.

Victoria claimed the trophy with a 2-1 victory in the final against New South Wales, who were represented by Peter Chen, Ethan Domingo and Flynn Coventry-Searle.

King, Victoria's No.1 boy, will represent Australia in the 14-and-under competition at Wimbledon this year.

Sproule Stephens TrophyFinal standings Position Team 1 Victoria 2 New South Wales 3 Queensland 4 Western Australia 5 New Zealand 6 ACT 7 South Australia 8 Tasmania 9 Pacific Oceania 10 Northern Territory

13-and-under girls - Mary Hawton Trophy

The New South Wales team of Jizelle Sibai, Brooke Komorowski and Jennifer Ott won the Mary Hawton Trophy.

New South Wales posted a 2-1 victory in the final against Queensland, who were represented by Tori Russell, Elise Virr and Ana Popovich.

It capped a dominant week for the New South Wales team, who had advanced to the final without losing a match.

Sibai will also represent Australia in the 14-and-under competition at Wimbledon this year.

Mary Hawton TrophyFinal standings Position Team 1 New South Wales 2 Queensland 3 New Zealand 4 South Australia 5 Victoria 6 Western Australia 7 Pacific Oceania 8 Northern Territory 9 ACT 10 Tasmania

