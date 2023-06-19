Nick Kyrgios: "I just want to do everything right by my body"

Halle, Germany
Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from an ATP 500 tournament in Halle this week.
The 28-year-old Australian was set to contest his second event since undergoing knee surgery earlier this year, but has opted to rest instead.
In a video shared by the tournament, Kyrgios described the setback as "very unfortunate news".
"I won't be able to compete at Halle this year," Kyrgios said. "I'm still dealing with a couple of things with my knee.
"Just trying to give myself the best opportunity to compete at Wimbledon. As you all know, that tournament means a lot to me and I just want to do everything right by my body.
"I tried everything here in Halle the last couple of days, but then I had to make the decision to pull out. I want, when I play, to deliver a performance like last year when I was in the semifinals. But that will really not be possible."
Kyrgios was a standout performer during last year's grass-court season, winning 12 of his 15 matches. The world No.31 was a Wimbledon finalist and made semifinal appearances at both Stuttgart and Halle.
Aussies in action - Halle
COMING UP
Men's doubles, first round
John Peers (AUS)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) v [3] Sander Gille (BEL)/Joran Vliegen (BEL)
Berlin, Germany
Ellen Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez have made a winning start to their campaign at a WTA 500 tournament in Berlin this week.
The top seeds edged out a 3-6 6-3 [10-8] victory against American Asia Muhammad and Mexico's Guiliana Olmos in first-round action.
In an exclusive blog for tennis.com.au, Perez revealed the duo had high hopes for the grass-court season.
"Both Nicole and I enjoy the grass and believe that it complements our playing styles well," Perez wrote.
"We eagerly look forward to what lies ahead in the upcoming tournaments."
> READ MORE: Ellen Perez - Finding a winning balance
Aussies in action - Berlin
RESULTS
Women's doubles, first round
[1] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) d Asia Muhammad (USA)/Guiliana Olmos (MEX) 3-6 6-3 [10-8]
COMING UP
Women's singles, first round
[Q] Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) v [Q] Wang Xinyu (CHN)
Women's doubles, quarterfinals
[1] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v TBC
Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!