Thompson records runner-up finish at 's-Hertogenbosch

Jordan Thompson has fallen just short in his quest to win a maiden ATP singles title.

World No.38 and home-time hero Tallon Griekspoor edged out a 6-7(4) 7-6(3) 6-3 victory in their final showdown at the Libema Open in 's-Hertogenbosch.

"I didn't feel like I did too much wrong," Thompson conceded after the two-hour and 35-minute battle.

"Maybe I could have been a little bit more aggressive, but it's tough because it had been raining and the court played a little bit different today. The balls were a little bit heavier."

Thompson won 107 points to Griekspoor's 108 in the championship match at the ATP 250 grass-court tournament.

"I think he served better than I did today," said the 29-year-old Australian. "He served at a higher percentage and that paid off in the end."

Griekspoor, who also eliminated Australians Alexei Popyrin and Alex de Minaur during his title-winning run this week, landed 74 per cent of first serves compared to Thompson's 64 per cent.

This was Thompson's second career ATP singles final, having also finished runner-up at this tournament in 2019.

"(It was a) very positive week. A final is nothing to turn my nose up at," said the world No.103.

Thompson had been aiming to become the third Australian men's singles champion in the tournament's 33-year history. He could have joined Pat Rafter (who won three consecutive titles between 1998-2000) and Lleyton Hewitt (2001) on the honour roll.

Thompson, who has won 14 of his past 18 matches, now turns his attention to competing at an ATP 500 tournament at Queen's Club in London this week.

With seven wins from nine singles matches in the past fortnight on grass, Thompson is keen to build on this momentum.

"I'm not short on matches and time on the grass, so hopefully I can keep building and keep having good results," he said.

Aussies in action - 's-Hertogenbosch

RESULTS

Men's singles, final

[6] Tallon Griekspoor (NED) d Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-7(4) 7-6(3) 6-3

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!