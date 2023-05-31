Storm Hunter determined to build on singles success at Roland Garros

Storm Hunter is encouraged, rather than disappointed, following her second-round singles exit at Roland Garros.

The 28-year-old Australian enjoyed a career-best run in Paris, winning three qualifying rounds without dropping a set and then scoring a maiden Grand Slam main-draw victory.

She continued that impressive momentum against former world No.3 Elina Svitolina in the second round, before bowing out in a three-set battle.

"I didn't take my chance ... but it's another experience and something to build on for my singles career," Hunter told AAP after the match.

The world No.204 proved to herself, and the world, she can be a singles threat on the Grand Slam stage.

"I played five really good quality matches," Hunter acknowledged.

"My level is really high. I competed really well in every single match. I guess I have that belief in my game and that I can play at this level, beat really good players. I think that's the biggest thing I will take out of it."

Hunter's singles ranking is now projected to verge on a top-150 return, which she hopes will open up more opportunities to compete.

Currently ranked a career-high world No.5 in doubles, Hunter has played a limited singles schedule so far in 2023.

Roland Garros marked only her fifth singles event since January's Australian Open, with the disparity in her rankings making it difficult to play both singles and doubles regularly at the top-level tournaments.

When she has played singles, Hunter has made the most of the opportunity by winning 16 of her past 20 matches.

"I don't like it when people say I'm a doubles player, because that's not true," Hunter said.

"I don't see myself as a doubles player or a singles player - I'm a tennis player. I have goals in both."

Hunter's attention does now turn to doubles at Roland Garros, where she will team up with Belgium's Elise Mertens in the women's competition and fellow Aussie John Peers in the mixed event.

> READ: Australians enjoy winning starts in doubles at Roland Garros

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!