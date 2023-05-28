Hunter leads Aussie charge on day one at Roland Garros

Storm Hunter will look to continue her impressive momentum when main-draw action gets underway at Roland Garros today.

The 28-year-old, who won three qualifying rounds this week to earn her spot in the draw, is one of four Australian contenders scheduled to compete on the opening day in Paris.

Hunter is joined by Jason Kubler, Thanasi Kokkinakis and Kimberly Birrell in first-round singles action.

Roland Garros is broadcast live in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport, with coverage beginning from 6.30pm AEST.

Aussies in action on day one:

[Q] Storm Hunter (AUS) v Nuria Parrizas Diaz (ESP)

Women's singles, first round, Court 8, first match (from 7pm AEST)

This is a showdown between two late-blooming competitors, both making their second main-draw appearances at Roland Garros and each seeking a first main-draw win in Paris. World No.204 Hunter carries impressive momentum into this match, having won three qualifying rounds without dropping a set. The 28-year-old Australian also has a winning record against world No.94 Parrizas Diaz, a 31-year-old Spaniard who achieved a career-high ranking of world No.45 last year.

Head-to-head record: Hunter leads 1-0

Last meeting: Hunter won 4-6 6-3 6-1 (Prague, July 2021)

[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [20] Dan Evans (GBR)

Men's singles, first round, Court 7, second match

Making his fourth main-draw appearance, world No.108 Kokkinakis faces a tough first-round test. The 27-year-old Aussie wildcard, whose best result in Paris is a third-round run in 2015, meets No.20 seed Evans. The 33-year-old Brit is a wily competitor however, has only previously progressed past the first-round at Roland Garros once. Kokkinakis can also take confidence from six wins on European clay so far this season, which improves his 2023 record across all surfaces to 23 wins from 35 matches.

Head-to-head record: Tied at 1-all

Last meeting: Evans won 4-6 7-6(1) 7-6(5) (Nottingham, June 2021)

Jason Kubler (AUS) v [LL] Facundo Diaz Acosta (ARG)

Men's singles, first round, Court 8, second match

A year after making his Roland Garros debut as a No.160-ranked qualifier, Kubler returns as the world No.69. The 30-year-old has been a consistent performer over the past year, reaching at least the second round at the past four Grand Slam tournaments. He'll look to continue that streak against the left-handed Diaz Acosta, a 22-year-old from Argentina making his Grand Slam main-draw debut as a lucky loser. The world No.137 recently scooped two ATP Challenger clay-court titles and has won 12 of his past 13 matches.

Head-to-head record: First meeting

[WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v [WC] Leolia Jeanjean (FRA)

Women's singles, first round, Court 14, third match

This time last year, Birrell was ranked No.483 and watching Roland Garros from afar. The 25-year-old from the Gold Coast has skyrocketed up the rankings in the past 12 months and now sits at a career-high world No.110. The resurgent Birrell, who has overcome multiple elbow surgery setbacks, will make her main-draw debut in Paris against a French wildcard. The 27-year-old Jeanjean is ranked No.124 and eliminated eighth seed Karolina Pliskova during a stunning third-round run at Roland Garros last year.

Head-to-head record: First meeting

