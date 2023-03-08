Four Australians complete successful qualifying campaigns at Indian Wells

Four Australians - Thanasi Kokkinakis, Aleksandar Vukic, Rinky Hijikata and Kimberly Birrell - have qualified at Indian Wells.

It is the second year in a row that world No.94 Kokkinakis has qualified at the ATP Masters 1000 event. The 26-year-old sealed his spot in this year's main draw with a 6-4 6-4 victory today against world No.115 Matteo Arnaldi.

Kokkinakis will face American wildcard Brandon Holt, the son of former world No.1 Tracy Austin, in the opening round.

Kokkinakis' best result at the tournament, which is considered the biggest tour-level event outside of the four Grand Slams, is a fourth-round run as a wildcard in his 2015 debut.

World No.186 Vukic has qualified in the Californian desert for a second time, matching his 2021 effort.

The 26-year-old Vukic needed only 69 minutes to dismiss Italian Roberto Marcora 6-3 6-1 in the final qualifying round. This sets up a first-round showdown with three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka.

Hijikata is enjoying a memorable debut at ATP Masters 1000 level, qualifying with a 6-3 6-3 victory against two-time Australian Open quarterfinalist Tennys Sandgren.

The 22-year-old from Sydney now faces Sweden's Mikael Ymer in the first round.

Although Alexei Popyrin lost in three sets to Japan's Taro Daniel today, the world No.101 has received a lucky loser spot in the draw. Popyrin plays Chinese qualifier Zhang Zhizhen in the opening round.

Birrell is proudly carrying Aussie hopes in the women's singles competition.

The 24-year-old qualified at a WTA 1000 tournament for the first time after posting a 6-1 2-6 6-3 win over Japan's Nao Hibino in final qualifying round action today.

This improves world No.115 Birrell's season record to 17 wins from 23 matches and sets up a first-round clash with Romanian Sorana Cirstea.

Aussies in action - Indian Wells

TODAY'S RESULTS

Men's qualifying singles, final round

[9] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) d [13] Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) 6-4 6-4

[16] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) d [WC] Tennys Sandgren (USA) 6-3 6-3

Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) d Roberto Marcora (ITA) 6-3 6-1

[17] Taro Daniel (JPN) d [7] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 6-4 4-6 6-1

Women's qualifying singles, final round

[20] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) d Nao Hibino (JPN) 6-1 2-6 6-3

COMING UP

Men's singles, first round

[16] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Bye

Jason Kubler (AUS) v Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Gael Monfils (FRA)

[Q] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [Q] Brandon Holt (USA)

[Q] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v Mikael Ymer (SWE)

[Q] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v Stan Wawrinka (SUI)

[LL] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [Q] Zhang Zhizhen (CHN)

> VIEW: Full Indian Wells men's singles draw

Women's singles, first round

[Q] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v Sorana Cirstea (ROU)

> VIEW: Full Indian Wells women's singles draw

Men's doubles, first round

Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) v Austin Krajicek (USA)/Mackenzie McDonald (USA)

John Peers (AUS)/Dan Evans (GBR) v Taylor Fritz (USA)/Tommy Paul (USA)

Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Rafael Matos (BRA)/David Vega Hernandez (ESP)

> VIEW: Full Indian Wells men's doubles draw

