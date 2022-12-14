Kyrgios set to compete at Adelaide International 2 this summer

Australia's top-ranked man Nick Kyrgios has entered the Adelaide International 2 tournament, played at The Drive from 9 to 14 January 2023.

This is the first time Kyrgios will play an ATP 250 event in Adelaide, which is home to his good friend and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis.

"I have heard good things about the tournament and the upgraded venue at The Drive," Kyrgios said.

"I am looking forward to playing in Adelaide. My good friend Thanasi had a great run last year in front of his home crowd and I hope I can enjoy the same success and support in January."

World No.22 and Wimbledon 2022 finalist Kyrgios joins a strong men's singles field, which includes world No.8 Andrey Rublev and defending champion Kokkinakis.

The world's top four-ranked women, Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur, Jessica Pegula and Caroline Garcia, are set to contest a WTA 500 tournament held concurrently in Adelaide.

South Australian Minister for Tourism Zoe Bettison said securing Kyrgios was a great outcome for the event, and a big win for tennis fans.

"Kyrgios definitely pulls a crowd, and always puts on a show, so to have him coming to Adelaide as part of his warm-up for the Australian Open is a massive bonus for South Australia. I am looking forward to seeing him play at his first Adelaide International at the new look Drive," she said.

"The line-up for the event is the strongest one we've seen, so it is going to be a very big January when we see fans from all over coming to Adelaide to watch world-class tennis over two weeks, explore our lane-way bars and cafés, and discover our city and regions."

Adelaide International Tournament Director Alistair MacDonald believes Kyrgios "really adds to the program".

"This is a great opportunity for Australian tennis fans to see Nick take to court at The Drive," he said.

"We all remember the doubles final at the Australian Open earlier this year where he and Kokkinakis took victory - it is not everyday you can witness these Aussie champions play at home.

"We are urging tennis fans to secure their tickets to be a part of the crowd and atmosphere this summer, cheering on one of the strongest fields we've seen here in Adelaide at our Festival of Tennis - with strong competition on court and amazing entertainment off the court."

Tickets are now on sale via Ticketmaster. Tickets start from $20 for adults and entry is free for children at selected sessions.

Adelaide Festival of Tennis

Sunday 1 to Sunday 8 January 2023 - Adelaide International 1

Monday 9 to Saturday 14 January 2023 - Adelaide International 2

