Kokkinakis and Kyrgios voted Fans' Favourite team in the 2022 ATP Awards

Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios have been voted the Fans' Favourite doubles team in the 2022 ATP Awards.

The Special K's, as they are known to fans, won two doubles titles together in 2022, including their first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

They amassed 19 wins from the eight tournaments they contested this year, which helped them qualify for the elite season-ending ATP Finals for the first time.

"Just wanted to say a massive thank you for voting us, me and Nick, as your fans' favourite ATP Doubles Team of the year," said Kokkinakis.

"It's been a hell of a year, winning our first Grand Slam on home soil in Australia. Crazy atmosphere down there, the support we've gotten all year has been amazing.

"Thanks again and hopefully we can keep it rolling. We'll see you all in January. Thank you!"





Kokkinakis and Kyrgios are currently ranked world No.15 and world No.13 respectively in the ATP Tour doubles rankings.

They become the first Aussie players to receive the Fans' Favourite team award since its introduction in 2005.

