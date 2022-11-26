Lleyton Hewitt: "I just couldn't be prouder"

An emotional Lleyton Hewitt has reflected on what progressing to the 2022 Davis Cup final means to him.

Saturday 26 November 2022
Leigh Rogers
Malaga, Spain
MALAGA, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 25: Jordan Thompson of Australia and Max Purcell of Australia celebrate with Lleyton Hewitt, captain of Australia after winning the Davis Cup by Rakuten Finals 2022 Semifinal doubles match between Australia and Croatia at Palacio de los Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena on November 25, 2022 in Malaga, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Lleyton Hewitt is thrilled to have guided Australia into the 2022 Davis Cup final.

The Australian captain could not hide his excitement after his team clinched a dramatic 2-1 victory against Croatia in today's semifinals in Spain.

This propels Australia into a 48th Davis Cup final - and first in 19 years.

"It's great. Obviously Australia has a really rich history in this competition, and we have been fortunate enough to win it on a lot of occasions, back a long time ago," Hewitt said.

"I know how much it meant for me as a player to get the opportunity to play in finals. So I'm thrilled that these boys get that opportunity on Sunday.

"I just couldn't be prouder of these guys and the heart and the passion and the pride that they are playing with out there."


Hewitt played a starring role in Australia's most recent Davis Cup finals appearance in 2003. The then 22-year-old defeated world No.3 Juan Carlos Ferrero in Australia's 3-1 victory against Spain, which was played in front of a capacity crowd at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena.

"I'd love it to be in Australia," Hewitt said of tomorrow's final. "I'm disappointed the boys don't get to play in front of 15,000 at Rod Laver Arena."

Australia's most recent Davis Cup finals appearances
YearResultOpponentTeamCaptain
2022
TBC
TBCAlex de Minaur, Jordan Thompson, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Matt Ebden, Max PurcellLleyton Hewitt
2003WONSpainLleyton Hewitt, Mark Philippoussis, Wayne Arthurs, Todd WoodbridgeJohn Fitzgerald
2001LOSTFranceLleyton Hewitt, Pat Rafter, Wayne Arthurs, Todd WoodbridgeJohn Fitzgerald
2000LOSTSpainLleyton Hewitt, Pat Rafter, Sandon Stolle, Mark WoodfordeJohn Newcombe
1999WONFranceLleyton Hewitt, Mark Philippoussis, Todd Woodbridge, Mark WoodfordeJohn Newcombe
1993LOSTGermanyRichard Fromberg, Jason Stoltenberg, Todd Woodbridge, Mark WoodfordeNeale Fraser
1990LOSTUSARichard Fromberg, Darren Cahill, Pat Cash, John FitzgeraldNeale Fraser
1986WONSwedenPat Cash, Paul McNamee, John Fitzgerald, Peter McNamaraNeale Fraser

Earlier this week, Hewitt reflected on the 'full circle' opportunity of possibly winning a prestigious Davis Cup title again as a captain.

"It would be very satisfying and especially if you do it with a lot of my good mates around in the coaching staff as well, it would mean a lot," he said.

The Australian team is aiming to win a 29th Davis Cup title - and only their fifth in the past 44 years.

The 2022 Davis Cup final will be broadcast live in Australia on the Nine Network from 11pm AEDT on Sunday 27 November. Australia's opponent will be decided tonight when Italy faces Canada in the second semifinal.

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!