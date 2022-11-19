Tomljanovic, Saville nominated for 2022 WTA Player Awards

Ajla Tomljanovic and Daria Saville's outstanding seasons have been recognised with nominations in the 2022 WTA Player Awards.

Saturday 19 November 2022
Leigh Rogers
Australia
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 29: Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia and Daria Saville of Australia in action against Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia and Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands during their first round doubles match during Day Three of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 29, 2022 in London, England (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images)

Australians Ajla Tomljanovic and Daria Saville are among the nominees for the 2022 WTA Player Awards.

Tomljanovic is in contention to win the Most Improved Player of the Year award. The 29-year-old has been recognised for a career-best season, which included quarterfinal runs at Wimbledon and the US Open. Tomljanovic finished the year at a career-high world No.33.

Tomljanovic is nominated alongside Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia, as well as Russians Veronika Kudermetova, Ekaterina Alexandrova and Liudmila Samsonova.

Saville has been recognised in the Comeback Player of the Year award. After two injury-interrupted seasons, the 28-year-old soared from outside the world's top 600 back into the top 50 in seven months.

Saville is one of four nominees in the category, alongside Germany's Tatjana Maria, American Serena Williams and Croatia's Donna Vekic.

International media will vote to determine the award winners.

