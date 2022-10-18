Tomljanovic charges into second round at Guadalajara

Guadalajara, Mexico
Ajla Tomljanovic has made a promising start at a WTA 1000 tournament at Guadalajara.
The top-ranked Australian scored a comprehensive 6-2 6-1 win against Mexican wildcard Fernanda Contreras Gomez in first-round action today.
World No.35 Tomljanovic lost only nine points on serve in the 62-minute match.
The 29-year-old will play either No.13-seeded American Madison Keys or Poland's Magda Linette in the second round.
Ellen Perez and Storm Sanders are scheduled to begin their respective doubles campaigns tomorrow.
Aussies in action - Guadalajara
RESULTS
Women's singles, first round
Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d [WC] Fernanda Contreras Gomez (MEX) 6-2 6-1
COMING UP
Women's singles, second round
Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v TBC
Women's doubles, first round
[6] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v [WC] Victoria Azarenka (BLR)/Bethanie Mattek-Sands (USA)
Storm Sanders (AUS)/Luisa Stefani (BRA) v Asia Muhammad (USA)/Zhang Shuai (CHN)
Stockholm, Sweden
Australian Jason Kubler won two qualifying matches to earn his place in the main draw at an ATP 250 tournament in Stockholm this week. However, the 29-year-old's winning run has come to an end.
Chile's Cristian Garin, a former world No.17 and Wimbledon quarterfinalist this season, scored a 6-2 6-4 victory in their first-round clash.
Aussies in action - Stockholm
RESULTS
Men's singles, first round
Cristian Garin (CHI) d [Q] Jason Kubler (AUS) 6-2 6-4
COMING UP
Men's singles, first round
[5] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Benjamin Bonzi (FRA)
Men's doubles, first round
John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Ben McLachlan (JPN) v Diego Hidalgo (ECU)/Cristian Rodriguez (COL)
