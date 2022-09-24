O'Connell progresses to first ATP singles semifinal

Australian Chris O'Connell has recorded a hard-fought quarterfinal victory against American Jenson Brooksby at an ATP 250 tournament at San Diego.

Saturday 24 September 2022
Leigh Rogers
San Diego, USA
Australia's Christopher O'Connell celebrates after winning the match against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman during their men's singles match on day four of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 20, 2022. - -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo by MICHAEL ERREY / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo by MICHAEL ERREY/AFP via Getty Images)
Australian Chris O'Connell is enjoying a career-best run at an ATP tournament.

The world No.130 has advanced to his first tour-level semifinal after recording a hard-fought 6-4 4-6 7-5 victory against second-seeded American Jenson Brooksby in the quarterfinals today.

O'Connell recovered from a 3-5 deficit in the deciding set and saved two match points against the world No.50, charging back to triumph after two hours and 38 minutes on court.

The 28-year-old O'Connell fired 14 aces to record his sixth career top-50 victory. He now awaits the winner of American Brandon Nakashima and Colombian Daniel Elahi Galan.


Earlier in the day, third-seeded American Marcos Giron recorded a 7-6(5) 6-3 victory against James Duckworth.

While in doubles action, Jason Kubler and Luke Saville booked their place in the semifinals with a 6-3 2-6 [10-3] win against top seeds Santiago Gonzalez of Mexico and Argentina's Andres Molteni.

Aussies in action - San Diego

RESULTS
Men's singles, quarterfinals
Chris O'Connell (AUS) d [2] Jenson Brooksby (USA) 6-4 4-6 7-5
[3] Marcos Giron (USA) d [7] James Duckworth (AUS) 7-6(5) 6-3

Men's doubles, quarterfinals
Jason Kubler (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) d [1] Santiago Gonzalez (MEX)/Andres Molteni (ARG) 6-3 2-6 [10-3]

COMING UP
Men's singles, semifinals
Chris O'Connell (AUS) v TBC

Men's doubles, semifinals
Jason Kubler (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) v Marcelo Demoliner (BRA)/Marcelo Melo (BRA)

London, Great Britain

Alex de Minaur has played a starring role for Team World on the opening day of the Laver Cup, scoring a singles win against hometown hero Andy Murray.

De Minaur posted a 5-7 6-3 [10-7] win against the former world No.1 in an impressive debut in the competition.


