O'Connell progresses to first ATP singles semifinal

San Diego, USA

Australian Chris O'Connell is enjoying a career-best run at an ATP tournament.

The world No.130 has advanced to his first tour-level semifinal after recording a hard-fought 6-4 4-6 7-5 victory against second-seeded American Jenson Brooksby in the quarterfinals today.

O'Connell recovered from a 3-5 deficit in the deciding set and saved two match points against the world No.50, charging back to triumph after two hours and 38 minutes on court.

A night to remember ✨



Chris O'Connell saves two match points en route to his FIRST ATP semi-final, with a 6-4 4-6 7-5 victory over 2nd seed Brooksby!#SanDiegoOpen pic.twitter.com/lrS9cAwk4R — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) September 24, 2022

The 28-year-old O'Connell fired 14 aces to record his sixth career top-50 victory. He now awaits the winner of American Brandon Nakashima and Colombian Daniel Elahi Galan.





Earlier in the day, third-seeded American Marcos Giron recorded a 7-6(5) 6-3 victory against James Duckworth.

While in doubles action, Jason Kubler and Luke Saville booked their place in the semifinals with a 6-3 2-6 [10-3] win against top seeds Santiago Gonzalez of Mexico and Argentina's Andres Molteni.

Aussies in action - San Diego

RESULTS

Men's singles, quarterfinals

Chris O'Connell (AUS) d [2] Jenson Brooksby (USA) 6-4 4-6 7-5

[3] Marcos Giron (USA) d [7] James Duckworth (AUS) 7-6(5) 6-3

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

Jason Kubler (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) d [1] Santiago Gonzalez (MEX)/Andres Molteni (ARG) 6-3 2-6 [10-3]

COMING UP

Men's singles, semifinals

Chris O'Connell (AUS) v TBC

Men's doubles, semifinals

Jason Kubler (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) v Marcelo Demoliner (BRA)/Marcelo Melo (BRA)

London, Great Britain

Alex De Minaur seeing red.



The Australian has given Team World renewed life with a stirring victory #LaverCup pic.twitter.com/mqfp7Ov2eT — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 23, 2022

Alex de Minaur has played a starring role for Team World on the opening day of the Laver Cup, scoring a singles win against hometown hero Andy Murray.

De Minaur posted a 5-7 6-3 [10-7] win against the former world No.1 in an impressive debut in the competition.





> VIEW: Laver Cup results

