De Minaur, Kokkinakis ready to lead Australia's Davis Cup charge

Alex de Minaur and Thanasi Kokkinakis are excited to lead the Australian team in the group stage of the 2022 Davis Cup Finals this week.

"I'm extremely motivated and excited for Davis Cup," said world No.20 De Minaur.

"You know, it's been a long year and team environments just brings a lot of energy into you. You get to hang around with your team-mates, have a great vibe, great chemistry out there."

Kokkinakis agreed, noting any opportunity to wear the green and gold is always special.

"It should be fun," said the 26-year-old. "Any time you're around the team, and have one common goal, it's a cool experience."

They'll line-up alongside Wimbledon doubles champions Matt Ebden and Max Purcell, with Jason Kubler and Alexei Popyrin also members of an extended squad.

Enjoying a career-best season, Kokkinakis is currently ranked world No.70 in singles and at a career-high world No.22 in doubles.

"I look at myself as an option, I can play both (singles and doubles), which is good," Kokkinakis said. "I think it definitely helps to give us flexibility."





Kokkinakis has played five Davis Cup ties during his career, but is yet to experience the round-robin format that will be used in Hamburg this week.

The Australian team will face Belgium, France and host nation Germany, needing to finish among the group's top two to advance to the knockout stage of the finals in November.

"I've never played it when it's this sort of format, so I don't even know exactly how it works," Kokkinakis admitted.

"It's going to be an interesting experience, still, (I'm) playing for Australia. And whether I play singles, whether I play doubles, whether I'm cheering, or whatever, I'm ready to do what it takes."

Australia faces Belgium tomorrow (play begins at 10pm AEST). The Davis Cup Finals are broadcast in Australia on the Nine Network.

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!