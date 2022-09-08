Sanders and Peers secure spot in US Open 2022 mixed doubles semifinals

Storm Sanders and John Peers have become the first all-Australian team to reach a US Open mixed doubles semifinal in 16 years.

The fourth-seeded Australians posted a 7-5 7-6(3) victory against Canadian Leylah Fernandez and American Jack Sock in quarterfinal action at Flushing Meadows today.

Sanders and Peers fought back from a 2-5 deficit in the second set to close out a hard-fought win in one hour and 27 minutes. They finished the match with 38 winners to their opponent's 26.

"Momentum can swing pretty quickly if you get a couple of points your way at the right time. We hung around and that was the result," Peers said of their second-set recovery. "We got lucky in the end."

Teaming up for the first time, Sanders and Peers have not lost a set in their march into the semifinals.

They become the first all-Australian team to reach this stage in New York since Nicole Pratt and Paul Hanley in 2006.

"We played really well today," Sanders said. "So I'm really excited to get out there for the semifinals."

This is world No.21 Sanders' second major mixed doubles semifinal appearance, having also made the final four at the Australian Open in 2021.

World No.10 Peers is through to his fifth career Grand Slam mixed doubles semifinal - and his third this season. It also equals his career-best effort in New York, matching his 2018 semifinal run.

They now face American wildcards Caty McNally and William Blumberg for a place in the final.

The 28-year-old Sanders is enjoying a memorable tournament, having also advanced to the women's doubles semifinals alongside American Caroline Dolehide earlier today.

"It's been a great two weeks, but I'm definitely trying to keep going and win a few more matches here in New York," Sanders said.

> READ: Sanders storms into US Open doubles semifinals

Aussies in action - US Open

TODAY'S RESULTS

Mixed doubles, quarterfinals

[4] Storm Sanders (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) d Leylah Fernandez (CAN)/Jack Sock (USA) 7-5 7-6(3)

COMING UP

Mixed doubles, semifinals

[4] Storm Sanders (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) v [WC] Caty McNally (USA)/William Blumberg (USA)

> VIEW: US Open 2022 mixed doubles draw

