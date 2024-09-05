De Minaur after US Open exit: "I'm very proud of myself, of what I have achieved"

Alex de Minaur is trying to maintain a big-picture perspective following his loss in the men's singles quarterfinals at US Open 2024.

"I'm very proud of myself, of what I have achieved, all things considering, doing everything I could to be in this position," said the world No.10 after bowing out in straight-sets against Brit Jack Draper.

"Today it wasn't meant to be, but yeah, I'm proud of my efforts."

World No.25 Draper outclassed a flat De Minaur in their quarterfinal showdown, scoring a 6-3 7-5 6-2 victory.

"Look, Jack is never easy to play in the best of times, and the way he can spread the court, being a lefty and really move you around the court, it takes a toll on the body," De Minaur acknowledged.

"He played well. He deserves the win. He moved me around the court, and served great. In the few chances that I had I wasn't able to execute."

De Minaur admitted he struggled during the match with his hip injury, which he sustained at Wimbledon earlier this year.

He arrived in New York having not played a competitive match in six weeks and unsure of his fitness levels.

"I was expecting to feel better. I was trending in the right direction and today was a little bit the opposite of that," he conceded.

"But yeah, it's fine. I dealt with it after Wimbledon. I'll deal with it after here, and I'll be back in no time, and hopefully sliding from side-to-side with not a thought in my head."

Despite the injury concern, De Minaur revealed he never considering retiring during the match.

"Stopping didn't cross my mind at any stage. It's not part of me, part of my DNA," he said.

"I'm always going to give my best. And look, it could have been naïve of me, but I genuinely thought that there was a chance even in that last game going in.

"I thought that there was a chance that I was going to change the match around and go out there and win it. So at every stage in that match, I gave myself a shot."

De Minaur had been aiming to become only the 11th Australian to advance to a US Open men's singles semifinal in the Open era and the first to achieve the feat in 19 years.

"I wish I felt better, let's just put it that way," said the 25-year-old. "It's tough. It's a big opportunity. It's a big chance.

"[But] I'd rather try and think about what I was doing six, seven weeks ago [when injured], and where I am now, and try to focus on that instead of dwelling on what just happened and me potentially having one of the bigger opportunities of my career and it just slipping away from my hands.

"So I'm going to stick with the positives that I'm proud of myself."

Aussies in action - US Open

RESULTS

Men's singles, quarterfinals

[25] Jack Draper (GBR) d [10] Alex de Minaur (AUS) 6-3 7-5 6-2

