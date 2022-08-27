Aussies fall at final hurdle in US Open 2022 qualifying

Maddison Inglis and Astra Sharma have missed out on securing a coveted main draw spot at this year's US Open.

The Perth athletes both lost their final-round matches in the US Open 2022 qualifying competition at Flushing Meadows today.

A bad serving day cost Inglis, with the 24-year-old from Perth only managing to win five points on serve in a 6-1 6-0 loss to China's Yuan Yue.

World No.88 and Wimbledon 2021 quarterfinalist Viktorija Golubic overcome several rain delays to score a 6-4 6-4 victory against Sharma.

It was the experienced Golubic's second consecutive win against an Australian opponent, having also eliminated Kimberly Birrell in the second round yesterday.

Sharma's loss means the 26-year-old's run of 14 consecutive Grand Slam main draw appearances comes to an end.

Aussies in action - US Open

RESULTS

Women's qualifying singles, final round

[5] Viktorija Golubic (SUI) d Astra Sharma (AUS) 6-4 6-4

Yuan Yue (CHN) d [31] Maddison Inglis (AUS) 6-1 6-0

COMING UP

Men's singles, first round

[18] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Filip Krajinovic (SRB)

[23] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Tseng Chun-hsin (TPE)

James Duckworth (AUS) v Chris O'Connell (AUS)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)

John Millman (AUS) v [WC] Emilio Nava (USA)

Jason Kubler (AUS) v Mikael Ymer (SWE)

[WC] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v [2] Rafael Nadal (ESP)

> VIEW: US Open 2022 men's singles draw

Women's singles, first round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Karolina Muchova (CZE)

Daria Saville (AUS) v Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU)

[WC] Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) v Qualifier

> VIEW: US Open 2022 women's singles draw

