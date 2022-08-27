Aussies fall at final hurdle in US Open 2022 qualifying

Maddison Inglis and Astra Sharma have missed out on securing a coveted main draw spot at this year's US Open.
The Perth athletes both lost their final-round matches in the US Open 2022 qualifying competition at Flushing Meadows today.
A bad serving day cost Inglis, with the 24-year-old from Perth only managing to win five points on serve in a 6-1 6-0 loss to China's Yuan Yue.
World No.88 and Wimbledon 2021 quarterfinalist Viktorija Golubic overcome several rain delays to score a 6-4 6-4 victory against Sharma.
It was the experienced Golubic's second consecutive win against an Australian opponent, having also eliminated Kimberly Birrell in the second round yesterday.
Sharma's loss means the 26-year-old's run of 14 consecutive Grand Slam main draw appearances comes to an end.
Aussies in action - US Open
RESULTS
Women's qualifying singles, final round
[5] Viktorija Golubic (SUI) d Astra Sharma (AUS) 6-4 6-4
Yuan Yue (CHN) d [31] Maddison Inglis (AUS) 6-1 6-0
COMING UP
Men's singles, first round
[18] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Filip Krajinovic (SRB)
[23] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)
Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Tseng Chun-hsin (TPE)
James Duckworth (AUS) v Chris O'Connell (AUS)
Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)
John Millman (AUS) v [WC] Emilio Nava (USA)
Jason Kubler (AUS) v Mikael Ymer (SWE)
[WC] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v [2] Rafael Nadal (ESP)
> VIEW: US Open 2022 men's singles draw
Women's singles, first round
Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Karolina Muchova (CZE)
Daria Saville (AUS) v Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU)
[WC] Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) v Qualifier
> VIEW: US Open 2022 women's singles draw
