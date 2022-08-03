Kyrgios enjoys winning singles return at Washington

Washington, USA

Nick Kyrgios is back on the singles court - and winning.

In his first singles appearance since a runner-up finish at Wimbledon last month, Kyrgios powered past American Marcos Giron at the Citi Open in Washington.

Efficient 👌



In his first singles match since the Wimbledon final, @NickKyrgios storms past Giron 6-3 6-2 in his Washington opener!#CitiOpen pic.twitter.com/AfVD2JSjvm — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 3, 2022

Kyrgios needed only 59 minutes to record a 6-3 6-2 first-round victory against world No.53 Giron.





The 27-year-old Australian, who is currently ranked No.63, fired 12 aces and lost only 12 points on serve in a dominant display.

This propels Kyrgios, the Washington 2019 champion, into a second-round meeting against No.14-seeded American Tommy Paul.

In women's singles action, Ajla Tomljanovic scored an impressive 6-1 6-4 opening-round victory against former US Open champion Sloane Stephens.

Clean ace down the middle to secure it 💣



🇦🇺 @Ajlatom notches a victory over Stephens to advance in Washington!#CitiOpen pic.twitter.com/mEwlEsZ0qT — wta (@WTA) August 2, 2022

Tomljanovic, contesting her first tournament since a quarterfinal run at Wimbledon, won 77 per cent of first serve points in the 68-minute encounter.





Alex de Minaur and American partner Frances Tiafoe upset the top seeds in men's doubles action. The wildcard pairing scored a 6-4 1-6 [10-2] victory against world No.2 Rajeev Ram and world No.3 Horacio Zeballos.

John Peers, who is teaming with Brit Dan Evans this week, has also progressed through to the quarterfinals. Peers and Evans posted a 7-6(7) 6-4 win against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz and American Tommy Paul.

Aussies in action - Washington

RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d Marcos Giron (USA) 6-3 6-2

Women's singles, first round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d Sloane Stephens (USA) 6-1 6-4

Men's doubles, first round

[WC] Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Frances Tiafoe (USA) d [1] Rajeev Ram (USA)/Horacio Zeballos (ARG) 6-4 1-6 [10-2]

John Peers (AUS)/Dan Evans (GBR) d Hubert Hurkacz (POL)/Tommy Paul (USA) 7-6(7) 6-4



COMING UP

Men's singles, second round

[11] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [3] Taylor Fritz (USA)

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [14] Tommy Paul (USA)

Women's singles, second round

Daria Saville (AUS) v [1] Jessica Pegula (USA)

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Liudmila Samsonova

Men's doubles, first round

[Q] Luke Saville (AUS)/Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) v [4] Ivan Dodig (CRO)/Austin Krajicek (USA)

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

Nick Kyrgios (AUS)/Jack Sock (USA) v TBC

John Peers (AUS)/Dan Evans (GBR) v TBC

[WC] Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Frances Tiafoe (USA) v Mackenzie McDonald (USA)/Botic van de Zandschulp (NED)

San Jose, USA

Storm Sanders and American partner Caroline Dolehide have booked a spot in the doubles quarterfinals at a WTA 500 tournament at San Jose.

The Australian Open 2022 quarterfinalists recorded a 6-3 7-6(3) victory against Georgian Natela Dzalamidze and Kamilla Rakhimova in first-round action today.

Sanders and Dolehide now face top seeds Veronika Kudermetova and Zhang Shuai, who eliminated Australian Ellen Perez and her American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez in the opening round.

Aussies in action - San Jose

RESULTS

Women's doubles, first round

Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) d Natela Dzalamidze (GEO)/Kamilla Rakhimova 6-3 7-6(3)

[1] Veronika Kudermetova/Zhang Shuai (CHN) d Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) 6-2 6-4

COMING UP

Women's doubles, quarterfinals

Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) v [1] Veronika Kudermetova/Zhang Shuai (CHN)

