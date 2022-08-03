Kyrgios enjoys winning singles return at Washington

Washington, USA
Nick Kyrgios is back on the singles court - and winning.
In his first singles appearance since a runner-up finish at Wimbledon last month, Kyrgios powered past American Marcos Giron at the Citi Open in Washington.
Kyrgios needed only 59 minutes to record a 6-3 6-2 first-round victory against world No.53 Giron.
The 27-year-old Australian, who is currently ranked No.63, fired 12 aces and lost only 12 points on serve in a dominant display.
This propels Kyrgios, the Washington 2019 champion, into a second-round meeting against No.14-seeded American Tommy Paul.
In women's singles action, Ajla Tomljanovic scored an impressive 6-1 6-4 opening-round victory against former US Open champion Sloane Stephens.
Tomljanovic, contesting her first tournament since a quarterfinal run at Wimbledon, won 77 per cent of first serve points in the 68-minute encounter.
Alex de Minaur and American partner Frances Tiafoe upset the top seeds in men's doubles action. The wildcard pairing scored a 6-4 1-6 [10-2] victory against world No.2 Rajeev Ram and world No.3 Horacio Zeballos.
John Peers, who is teaming with Brit Dan Evans this week, has also progressed through to the quarterfinals. Peers and Evans posted a 7-6(7) 6-4 win against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz and American Tommy Paul.
Aussies in action - Washington
RESULTS
Men's singles, first round
Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d Marcos Giron (USA) 6-3 6-2
Women's singles, first round
Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d Sloane Stephens (USA) 6-1 6-4
Men's doubles, first round
[WC] Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Frances Tiafoe (USA) d [1] Rajeev Ram (USA)/Horacio Zeballos (ARG) 6-4 1-6 [10-2]
John Peers (AUS)/Dan Evans (GBR) d Hubert Hurkacz (POL)/Tommy Paul (USA) 7-6(7) 6-4
COMING UP
Men's singles, second round
[11] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN)
Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [3] Taylor Fritz (USA)
Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [14] Tommy Paul (USA)
Women's singles, second round
Daria Saville (AUS) v [1] Jessica Pegula (USA)
Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Liudmila Samsonova
Men's doubles, first round
[Q] Luke Saville (AUS)/Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) v [4] Ivan Dodig (CRO)/Austin Krajicek (USA)
Men's doubles, quarterfinals
Nick Kyrgios (AUS)/Jack Sock (USA) v TBC
John Peers (AUS)/Dan Evans (GBR) v TBC
[WC] Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Frances Tiafoe (USA) v Mackenzie McDonald (USA)/Botic van de Zandschulp (NED)
San Jose, USA
Storm Sanders and American partner Caroline Dolehide have booked a spot in the doubles quarterfinals at a WTA 500 tournament at San Jose.
The Australian Open 2022 quarterfinalists recorded a 6-3 7-6(3) victory against Georgian Natela Dzalamidze and Kamilla Rakhimova in first-round action today.
Sanders and Dolehide now face top seeds Veronika Kudermetova and Zhang Shuai, who eliminated Australian Ellen Perez and her American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez in the opening round.
Aussies in action - San Jose
RESULTS
Women's doubles, first round
Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) d Natela Dzalamidze (GEO)/Kamilla Rakhimova 6-3 7-6(3)
[1] Veronika Kudermetova/Zhang Shuai (CHN) d Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) 6-2 6-4
COMING UP
Women's doubles, quarterfinals
Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) v [1] Veronika Kudermetova/Zhang Shuai (CHN)
