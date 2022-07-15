Kubler scores career-first top-10 win at Newport

Jason Kubler has scored the biggest win of his career to advance to the quarterfinals at the Infosys Hall of Fame Open.

The world No.102 recorded a 4-6 6-3 7-6(4) victory against top-seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime at the ATP 250 grass-court tournament.

The delayed match resumed with Kubler serving at 5-6 in the deciding set. The 29-year-old Australian quickly found himself under pressure, saving a match point at 30-40.

World No.9 Auger-Aliassime also led 3-1 in the tiebreak, before Kubler came charging back to win six of the final seven points.

"Today could have gone either way," Kubler said. "I'm just happy that I stuck in and tried my best for the whole time."

This is Kubler's first-career top-10 win and propels him into a maiden ATP-level quarterfinal, where he'll face fellow Aussie James Duckworth.

Kubler, who received direct acceptance into an ATP-level tournament for the first time this week, has now won 24 of his past 28 matches.

"It's definitely motivating, the last few months, the work we've been putting in with the team," Kubler said. "It's giving me a lot of confidence that we're on the right track."

In doubles action, John-Patrick Smith and Indian partner Ramkumar Ramanathan secured a semifinal spot with a straight-sets win against Radu Albot and Treat Huey.

Aussies in action - Newport

RESULTS

Men's singles, second round

Jason Kubler (AUS) d [1] Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 4-6 6-3 7-6(4)

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Ramkumar Ramanathan (IND) d Radu Albot (MDA)/Treat Huey (PHI) 6-1 6-4

[4] William Blumberg (USA)/Steve Johnson (USA) d Max Purcell (AUS)/Tim Van Rijthoven (NED) 7-6(3) 6-3

COMING UP

Men's singles, quarterfinals

Jason Kubler (AUS) v [8] James Duckworth (AUS)

Men's doubles, semifinals

John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Ramkumar Ramanathan (IND) v [4] William Blumberg (USA)/Steve Johnson (USA)

