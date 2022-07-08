Ebden and Purcell beat top seeds to reach Wimbledon doubles final

Australians Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell saved five match points in a thrilling semifinal victory at Wimbledon 2022.

Friday 08 July 2022
Leigh Rogers
London, Great Britain
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 07: Matthew Ebden of Australia and Max Purcell of Australia interact against Rajeev Ram of The United States and Joe Salisbury of Great Britain during their Men's Doubles Semi-Final match on day eleven of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 07, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell have staged a remarkable comeback to reach the Wimbledon 2022 gentlemen's doubles final.

The Aussie duo recorded a 3-6 6-7(1) 7-6(9) 6-4 6-2 victory against No.1 seeds Brit Joe Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram in semifinal action today, bravely saving five match points in a thrilling third-set tiebreak.

From the brink of defeat, Ebden and Purcell fought back to score a stunning win in a high-quality three-hour and 58-minute battle at No.1 Court.

It continues an incredible run for the No.14-seeded Aussie pair, who had never previously progressed beyond the third round at the All England Club. Ebden and Purcell saved three match points in their opening round and have now eliminated three seeded teams to reach the final.

This propels Ebden into his second career Grand Slam men's doubles final and a third for 24-year-old Purcell. They reached the Australian Open final together earlier this season, where they also scored a semifinal victory against world No.1 Salisbury and world No.2 Ram.

Ebden and Purcell join esteemed company with their performance at the All England Club this fortnight, becoming the 23rd and 24th Australians to progress to a Wimbledon gentlemen's doubles final in the Open era.

They are the first to reach this stage in seven years and the first all-Australian team to do so since Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde captured their sixth title together in 2000.

Wimbledon gentlemen's doublesAustralian finalists - Open era
PlayerYear
John Newcombe1968, 1969, 1970, 1974
Tony Roche1968, 1969, 1970, 1974
Ken Rosewall1968, 1970
Fred Stolle1968, 1970
Roy Emerson1971
Rod Laver1971
John Cooper1973
Neale Fraser1973
Allan Stone1975
Ross Case1976, 1977
Geoff Masters1976, 1977
John Alexander1977
Phil Dent1977
Peter McNamara1980, 1982
Paul McNamee1980, 1982, 1984
Pat Cash1984, 1985
John Fitzgerald1985, 1988, 1989, 1991
Todd Woodbridge1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004
Mark Woodforde1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2000
Sandon Stolle2000
Stephen Huss2005
John Peers2015
Matthew Ebden2022
Max Purcell2022

Key: Bold = Title-winning run

Ebden and Purcell will face the defending champions, Croatians Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic, in the final.

It is 34-year-old Ebden's second final of the tournament, after recording a runners-up finish alongside fellow Aussie Sam Stosur in the mixed doubles competition.

Aussies in action - Wimbledon

TODAY'S RESULTS
Gentlemen's doubles, semifinals
[14] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) d [1] Rajeev Ram (USA)/Joe Salisbury (GBR) 3-6 6-7(1) 7-6(9) 6-4 6-2

Mixed doubles, final
[2] Desirae Krawczyk (USA)/Neal Skupski (GBR) d Sam Stosur (AUS)/Matthew Ebden (AUS) 6-4 6-3

COMING UP
Gentlemen's doubles, final
[14] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v [2] Nikola Mektic (CRO)/Mate Pavic (CRO)

