Ebden and Purcell beat top seeds to reach Wimbledon doubles final

Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell have staged a remarkable comeback to reach the Wimbledon 2022 gentlemen's doubles final.

The Aussie duo recorded a 3-6 6-7(1) 7-6(9) 6-4 6-2 victory against No.1 seeds Brit Joe Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram in semifinal action today, bravely saving five match points in a thrilling third-set tiebreak.

From the brink of defeat, Ebden and Purcell fought back to score a stunning win in a high-quality three-hour and 58-minute battle at No.1 Court.

It continues an incredible run for the No.14-seeded Aussie pair, who had never previously progressed beyond the third round at the All England Club. Ebden and Purcell saved three match points in their opening round and have now eliminated three seeded teams to reach the final.

This propels Ebden into his second career Grand Slam men's doubles final and a third for 24-year-old Purcell. They reached the Australian Open final together earlier this season, where they also scored a semifinal victory against world No.1 Salisbury and world No.2 Ram.

Ebden and Purcell join esteemed company with their performance at the All England Club this fortnight, becoming the 23rd and 24th Australians to progress to a Wimbledon gentlemen's doubles final in the Open era.

They are the first to reach this stage in seven years and the first all-Australian team to do so since Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde captured their sixth title together in 2000.

Wimbledon gentlemen's doublesAustralian finalists - Open era Player Year John Newcombe 1968, 1969, 1970, 1974 Tony Roche 1968, 1969, 1970, 1974 Ken Rosewall 1968, 1970 Fred Stolle 1968, 1970 Roy Emerson 1971 Rod Laver 1971 John Cooper 1973 Neale Fraser 1973 Allan Stone 1975 Ross Case 1976, 1977 Geoff Masters 1976, 1977 John Alexander 1977 Phil Dent 1977 Peter McNamara 1980, 1982 Paul McNamee 1980, 1982, 1984 Pat Cash 1984, 1985 John Fitzgerald 1985, 1988, 1989, 1991 Todd Woodbridge 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004 Mark Woodforde 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2000 Sandon Stolle 2000 Stephen Huss 2005 John Peers 2015 Matthew Ebden 2022 Max Purcell 2022

Key: Bold = Title-winning run

Ebden and Purcell will face the defending champions, Croatians Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic, in the final.

It is 34-year-old Ebden's second final of the tournament, after recording a runners-up finish alongside fellow Aussie Sam Stosur in the mixed doubles competition.

Aussies in action - Wimbledon

TODAY'S RESULTS

Gentlemen's doubles, semifinals

[14] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) d [1] Rajeev Ram (USA)/Joe Salisbury (GBR) 3-6 6-7(1) 7-6(9) 6-4 6-2

Mixed doubles, final

[2] Desirae Krawczyk (USA)/Neal Skupski (GBR) d Sam Stosur (AUS)/Matthew Ebden (AUS) 6-4 6-3

COMING UP

Gentlemen's doubles, final

[14] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v [2] Nikola Mektic (CRO)/Mate Pavic (CRO)



