Tomljanovic advances to Wimbledon fourth round

Ajla Tomljanovic's love affair with Wimbledon has continued, with the Australian winning her way into the fourth round with a come-from-behind victory over world No.14 Barbora Krejcikova.

After dropping the first set she rallied to hit back in the second, serving strongly throughout, before repeating the dose in the third.

Krejcikova, the Roland Garros 2021 champion, couldn't respond to the increased pressure from Tomljanovic, who has now followed up her career-best run to the Wimbledon quarterfinals last year with a trip to the last 16 again.

My Nana would have been 82 today…

Hope you were watching, this one was for you ❤️ #sweet16 pic.twitter.com/3ezuMf8Zxu — Ajla Tomljanovic (@Ajlatom) July 2, 2022





Tomljanovic plays French veteran Alize Cornet in the fourth round, who snapped the 37-match winning streak of world No.1 Iga Swiatek today.

This is the third time that Tomljanovic has advanced to the fourth round at a Grand Slam tournament, having also progressed this far at Roland Garros in 2014.

"It's very satisfying. I don't know. Coming in, you're not seeded so you don't know what can happen," Tomljanovic said of reaching Wimbledon's second week for the second year in a row.

"Even if you are, it's a Slam. There are always upsets. I don't know what really my form was coming in, but I just knew that I could produce good tennis, but actually doing it, it feels really nice. Just kind of confirms that, you know, I maybe do belong here."

Tomljanovic, currently ranked No.44 in the world, has won 25 matches at Grand Slam level in her career. Significantly, 12 of these have come since the start of last year, as she starts to translate her undoubted talent into Grand Slam results.

Aussies in action - Wimbledon

TODAY'S RESULTS

Ladies' singles, third round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d [13] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 2-6 6-4 6-3

Gentlemen's singles, third round

[19] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d [WC] Liam Broady (GBR) 6-3 6-4 7-5

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d [4] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 6-7(2) 6-4 6-3 7-6(7)

[Q] Jason Kubler (AUS) d [Q] Jack Sock (USA) 6-2 4-6 5-7 7-6(4) 6-3

COMING UP

Gentlemen's singles, fourth round

[19] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Cristian Garin (CHI)

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Brandon Nakashima (USA)

[Q] Jason Kubler (AUS) v [11] Taylor Fritz (USA)

Ladies' singles, fourth round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Alize Cornet (FRA)

