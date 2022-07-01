Six Australians in action on day five at Wimbledon 2022

Four points, at minimum, is all Jason Kubler needs to win when his rain-delayed second-round match resumes today at Wimbledon.

The 29-year-old Australian is leading 6-3 6-4 5-4 against Austrian Dennis Novak and is serving for a place in the third round.

Can the world No.99 continue his impressive form? Has the rain delay halted Kubler's momentum? Will nerves play a factor and allow Novak back into the match?

All these questions will be answered on day five at the All England Club, where Kubler is one of six Australian players scheduled to compete.

Aussies in action:

[Q] Jason Kubler (AUS) v [Q] Dennis Novak (AUT)

Gentlemen's singles, second round, Court 16, second match (not before 9.30pm AEST)

Kubler is verging on advancing to a Grand Slam third round for the first time in his career. The world No.99, who has won 20 of his past 23 matches and upset No.28 seed Dan Evans in the first round, resumes this rain-delayed encounter against 28-year-old Austrian qualifier and world No.153 Novak leading 6-3 6-4 5-4 and serving for victory.

Head-to-head record: Novak leads 1-0

Last meeting: Novak won 7-6(5) 6-3 (Ilkley, June 2019)

John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Pedro Martinez (ESP) v [3] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Neal Skupski (GBR)

Gentlemen's doubles, second round, Court 5, first match (from 8pm AEST)

Smith has advanced to the second round at Wimbledon for a sixth time. The world No.99's next goal is to snap a five-match losing streak at this stage of the tournament. The 33-year-old Aussie and Spanish partner Martinez face a big test. Third seeds Koolhof, a 33-year-old Dutchman ranked No.7, and Skupski, a 32-year-old Brit ranked No.8, have been the best performing team so far this season.

Storm Sanders (AUS)/Belinda Bencic (SUI) v Dalma Galfi (HUN)/Dayana Yastremska (UKR)

Ladies' doubles, first round, Court 5, second match (not before 9.30pm AEST)

World No.12 Sanders enjoyed a stunning run at Wimbledon last year, advancing to the semifinals in a career-best performance. With Sanders' regular partner Caroline Dolehide not competing at Wimbledon this year, the 27-year-old is instead teaming with Bencic, an Olympic doubles silver medallist, for the first time. This rain-delayed match resumes with Sanders and Bencic leading 6-2 3-4.

[7] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v Mackenzie McDonald (USA)/Botic van de Zandschulp (NED)

Gentlemen's doubles, first round, Court 7, second match (not before 9.30pm AEST)

World No.16 Peers is making his 10th appearance at Wimbledon. The 33-year-old Aussie and Slovak partner Polasek started the season strongly, winning their second team title in Sydney. However, the seventh-seeded duo have been struggling recently and scored only a single win from their past eight matches. Rain forced this match to be postponed yesterday, with Peers and Polasek trailing 4-5 in the opening set.

[10] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v [Alt] Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA)/Viktoriya Tomova (BUL)

Ladies' doubles, second round, Court 17, second match

Perez has progressed to the second round at Wimbledon for the first time in her career, completing her set of doubles victories at all four Grand Slams. The 26-year-old Aussie and her American partner Melichar-Martinez, a 28-year-old ranked No.37, now face 21-year-old Italian Cocciaretto and 27-year-old Bulgarian Tomova, who have made the most of a last-minute alternate spot in the draw to reach the second round.

Storm Sanders (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v [8] Andreja Klepac (SLO)/Filip Polasek (SVK)

Mixed doubles, first round, Court 16, fourth match

World No.12 Sanders is making her Wimbledon mixed doubles debut alongside fellow Aussie and world No.34 Purcell. Both are accomplished doubles players and contested Grand Slam mixed doubles semifinals last season. The first-time pairing face-off against experienced eighth seeds, world No.18 Klepac and world No.15 Polasek.

Ellen Perez (AUS)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED) v Yang Zhaoxuan (CHN)/Santiago Gonzalez (MEX)

Mixed doubles, first round, Court 17, fourth match

World No.46 Perez scored her first Wimbledon doubles victory yesterday and today makes her Wimbledon mixed doubles debut alongside Middelkoop, a 38-year-old Dutchman ranked No.25. The first-time pairing has been pitted against world No.23 Yang and world No.28 Gonzalez in the opening round.

