Kyrgios powers past No.26 seed at Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios has produced an almost flawless performance to eliminate No.26 seed Filip Krajinovic in the second round at Wimbledon.

The 27-year-old Australian fired 24 aces and conceded only nine points on his service games in a commanding 6-2 6-3 6-1 second-round victory at No.2 Court today.

After a dramatic first-round encounter, where world No.40 Kyrgios was pushed to five sets by British wildcard Paul Jubb, today's performance was clinical.

"Today, I was in my zone," Kyrgios said. "I was just very just locked in from the get-go."

Kyrgios raced through an efficient opening set in 26 minutes and without losing a point on serve.

World No.31 Krajinovic, a finalist at Queen's Club earlier this grass-court season, managed to win five points on Kyrgios' serve in the second set. But after only 58 minutes, found himself trailing by two sets.

Kyrgios' dominance continued in the third set, helping the Aussie wrap up victory after 85 minutes on court. He finished with 50 winners and committed only 10 unforced errors.

▪️ 49 winners

▪️ 24 aces@NickKyrgios dominates Filip Krajinovic, 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 in under 90 minutes#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/DmNLE90IFX — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 30, 2022





The victory improves Kyrgios' record against seeded opponents at Wimbledon to six wins from 12 matches and propels him into the third round at the tournament for a sixth time.

"I'm just happy. I've been working hard and been preparing for this tournament, it's been circled on my calendar pretty much all year. I'm so excited to be here again," Kyrgios said.

"I genuinely think this tournament is my best chance to win a Grand Slam, out of all the four. I'll keep taking it match by match, obviously I've got an incredibly tough draw still, but today I couldn't have played better."

Kyrgios next faces fourth-seeded Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, who scored a straight-sets win against Australian Jordan Thompson today.

"I just wanted to remind everyone that I'm pretty good"



See you in the third round, @NickKyrgios ​👊​#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/sTj5Y5NsLL — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 30, 2022





In ladies' singles action, Australian Ajla Tomljanovic scored a comfortable win against American qualifier Catherine Harrison to progress to the third round for a second consecutive year.

Aussies in action - Wimbledon

TODAY'S RESULTS

Gentlemen's singles, second round

[19] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Jack Draper (GBR) 5-7 7-6(0) 6-2 6-3

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d [26] Filip Krajinovic (SRB) 6-2 6-3 6-1

[4] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) d Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-2 6-3 7-5

Ladies' singles, second round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d [Q] Catherine Harrison (USA) 6-2 6-2

COMING UP

Gentlemen's singles, second round

[Q] Jason Kubler (AUS) v [Q] Dennis Novak (AUT) 6-3 6-4 5-4 to finish

Gentlemen's singles, third round

[19] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [WC] Liam Broady (GBR)

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [4] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)



Ladies' singles, third round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [13] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)

