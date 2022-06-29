De Minaur charges into second round at Wimbledon

Alex de Minaur has won his way through to the second round at Wimbledon after a polished display on day two.

The Australian took just one hour and 47 minutes to complete a 6-1 6-3 7-5 victory over Bolivia's Hugo Dellien.

It was a convincing performance by the world No.27, who struck 24 winners to 15, won 79 per cent of points on first serve, won 48 receiving points to 28 and broke serve seven times.

After a dominant first set, De Minaur found himself 1-3 down in the second before peeling off five games in a row to establish control once again.

In his fourth main draw appearance at Wimbledon, De Minaur made amends for last year's first-round loss to Sebastian Korda and in the process, has set up a meeting with local hope Jack Draper.

De Minaur's section of the draw has opened up after former finalists Marin Cilic and Matteo Berrettini both contracted COVID-19 and had to withdraw from the tournament.

With a career-best third-round effort at Wimbledon in 2018, the 23-year-old will see this as a chance to better that.

Nick Kyrgios survived a major test in his opening round, needing five sets to overcome British wildcard Paul Jubb.

In ladies' singles action today, Australian No.1 Ajla Tomljanovic stunned No.18 seed Jil Teichmann of Switzerland in the first round.

Aussies in action - Wimbledon

TODAY'S RESULTS

Gentlemen's singles, first round

[19] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Hugo Dellien (BOL) 6-1 6-3 7-5

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d [WC] Paul Jubb (GBR) 3-6 6-1 7-5 6-7(3) 7-5

Jordan Thompson (AUS) d Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) 6-4 6-1 6-1

[Q] Jason Kubler (AUS) d [28] Dan Evans (GBR) 6-1 6-4 6-3

Hugo Gaston (FRA) d Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 6-2 4-6 0-6 7-6(3) 6-3

Ladies' singles, first round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d [18] Jil Teichmann (SUI) 6-2 6-3

[5] Maria Sakkari (GRE) d [Q] Zoe Hives (AUS) 6-1 6-4

Kirsten Flipkens (BEL) d [Q] Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) 7-5 6-2

Tatjana Maria (GER) d [Q] Astra Sharma (AUS) 4-6 6-3 6-4

Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) d [WC] Daria Saville (AUS) 7-5 3-6 7-5

COMING UP

Gentlemen's singles, second round

[19] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Jack Draper (GBR)

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [1] Novak Djokovic (SRB)

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [26] Filip Krajinovic (SRB)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [4] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)

[Q] Jason Kubler (AUS) v [Q] Dennis Novak (AUT)

Ladies' singles, second round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [Q] Catherine Harrison (USA)

