Saville moves into Miami quarterfinals

Daria Saville has demonstrated incredible heart to continue her career-best run at the Miami Open.

The Aussie wildcard gallantly overcome Italian lucky loser Lucia Bronzetti 5-7 6-4 7-5 in a two-hour and 59-minute fourth-round battle today.

Saville fought back from a 3-5 deficit in the deciding set and bravely saved a match point as she snared the final four games of the match.

SAV a bit of that 👊



🇦🇺 @Daria_gav comes from a set down to defeat Bronzetti and make the quarterfinals in Miami!#MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/F1Oag9ewBM — wta (@WTA) March 28, 2022





It is Saville's fourth career quarterfinal at WTA 1000 level - and a first since Rome in 2017.

Currently ranked No.249, Saville also becomes the lowest-ranked player to ever advance to a Miami Open quarterfinal.

The 28-year-old Australian, a former world No.20 who is returning from foot injuries, is now projected to return to the world's top 130 following her efforts in Miami.

Saville next faces Swiss Olympic champion Belinda Bencic in the quarterfinals.

In men's singles action, third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas recorded a 6-4 6-3 victory over Alex de Minaur. It is Tsitsipas' eighth consecutive win against the No.25-seeded Australian.

Aussies in action - Miami

TODAY'S RESULTS

Women's singles, fourth round

[WC] Daria Saville (AUS) d [LL] Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) 5-7 6-4 7-5

Men's singles, third round

[3] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) d [25] Alex de Minaur (AUS) 6-4 6-3

COMING UP

Men's singles, fourth round

[WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [9] Jannik Sinner (ITA)

[Q] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [2] Alexander Zverev (GER)



Women's singles, quarterfinals

[WC] Daria Saville (AUS) v [22] Belinda Bencic (SUI)

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [3] Marcel Granollers (ESP)/Horacio Zeballos (ARG)

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!