Kyrgios charges into Miami Open fourth round

Nick Kyrgios has continued his impressive march through the Miami Open draw.

The Aussie wildcard needed only 61 minutes to eliminate No.31 seed Fabio Fognini in third-round action today.

Kyrgios fired 10 aces and lost only eight points on serve in a dominant 6-2 6-4 victory against the Italian.

"I served well and I am happy to be through," said Kyrgios, who has also progressed to the doubles quarterfinals in Miami alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis this week.

"I am just returning well. My doubles has helped me a lot on my singles court."

It is Kyrgios' second consecutive win against a seeded opponent at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament and propels him into a fourth-round meeting with world No.11 Jannik Sinner.

Kokkinakis has also progressed to the fourth round, where he'll play second seed Alexander Zverev.

World No.97 Kokkinakis recorded a hard-fought 7-6(5) 4-6 7-6(4) third-round victory against American Denis Kudla.

The 25-year-old Australian fired 22 aces in today's two-hour and 47-minute battle, snapping Kudla's nine-match winning streak.

It is Kokkinakis' fifth consecutive win, having earned his place in the main draw through qualifying, and marks the first time he has progressed to the fourth round at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament since Indian Wells in 2015.

Aussies in action - Miami

TODAY'S RESULTS

Men's singles, third round

[WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d [31] Fabio Fognini (ITA) 6-2 6-4

[Q] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) d [Q] Denis Kudla (USA) 7-6(5) 4-6 7-6(4)

Men's doubles, second round

Federico Delbonis (ARG)/Maximo Gonzalez (ARG) d Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) 6-1 3-6 [15-13]

COMING UP

Men's singles, third round

[25] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [3] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)

Men's singles, fourth round

[WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [9] Jannik Sinner (ITA)

[Q] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [2] Alexander Zverev (GER)



Women's singles, fourth round

[WC] Daria Saville (AUS) v [LL] Lucia Bronzetti (ITA)

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v TBC

