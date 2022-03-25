Saville charges into third round at Miami Open

Daria Saville has continued her winning run at the Miami Open, booking her spot in the third round.

The 28-year-old Australian wildcard posted a 6-4 6-2 victory today against France's Harmony Tan, a lucky loser in the draw following the late withdrawal of former world No.1 Simona Halep.

It is Saville's ninth win from her past 11 matches and sets up a third-round showdown with world No.53 Katerina Siniakova.

After being sidelined for most of the 2020 and 2021 seasons with foot injuries, Saville is quickly climbing the rankings again.

Currently ranked No.249, the former world No.20 is now projected to return to the world's top 200 for the first time since October 2019.

It has been a great day for Australian competitors, with Jordan Thompson and Alexei Popyrin both scoring first-round wins in men's singles action.

Thompson overcome French veteran Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-7(1) 6-4 6-4 in a two-hour and 38-minute battle, setting up a second-round clash with Davis Cup team-mate Alex de Minaur.

De Minaur and Thompson have faced-off four times previously at tour-level, with De Minaur winning three of those encounters.

All-Aussie R2 incoming 🇦🇺@jordanthommmo2 edges out a resurgent Tsonga 6-7(1) 6-4 6-4 and will face de Minaur next in Miami#MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/NAkLtoYTcr — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 24, 2022





Having recorded only two wins from his past 10 matches, Popyrin recorded a confidence-boosting opening-round victory against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti. The 22-year-old Australian closed out a 7-5 7-6(5) win against the world No.76, reversing the result from an ATP Challenger meeting last week.

This propels world No.92 Popyrin into a second-round clash with Croatian Grand Slam champion Marin Cilic.

Tables turned 🔄@AlexeiPopyrin99 avenges his loss to Musetti in last week’s Phoenix Challenger, winning a close one 7-5 7-6(5) to progress in Miami#MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/iN8PsJ8g1A — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 24, 2022





In men's doubles action, Aussie duo Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios continued their impressive form.

The Australian Open 2022 champions defeated Mexico's Santiago Gonzalez and Argentina's Andres Molteni 6-2 6-7(5) [10-6] in the opening round.

The Kokkinakis/Kyrgios tour rolls on 🎸



The Australian Open champs survive a match tiebreak to move into R2 in Miami doubles!#MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/68qOGAfG30 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 24, 2022





Aussies in action - Miami

TODAY'S RESULTS

Women's singles, second round

[WC] Daria Saville (AUS) d [LL] Harmony Tan (FRA) 6-4 6-2

Men's singles, first round

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) 7-5 7-6(5)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) d Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 6-7(1) 6-4 6-4

Men's doubles, first round

[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d Santiago Gonzalez (MEX)/Andres Molteni (ARG) 6-2 6-7(5) [10-6]



COMING UP

Women's singles, second round

[LL] Storm Sanders (AUS) v [Q] Lauren Davis (USA)

Women's singles, third round

[WC] Daria Saville (AUS) v Katerina Siniakova (CZE)

Men's singles, second round

[25] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Jordan Thompson (AUS)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [21] Marin Cilic (CRO)

[WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [5] Andrey Rublev (RUS)

[Q] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [13] Diego Schwartzman (ARG)

Women's doubles, first round

[2] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) v Anastasia Rodionova (AUS)/Alexandra Panova (RUS)

[3] Sam Stosur (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) v [WC] Ashlyn Krueger (USA)/Robin Montgomery (USA)

Men's doubles, first round

[4] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v Simone Bolelli (ITA)/Fabio Fognini (ITA)

Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP)

Men's doubles, second round

[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Karen Khachanov (RUS)/Andrey Rublev (RUS)

