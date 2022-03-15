Kyrgios powers into Indian Wells fourth round

Nick Kyrgios has continued his impressive run at Indian Wells, eliminating world No.8 Casper Ruud in the third round.

It is the 21st top-10 win of Kyrgios' career - and his first since January 2020.

Kyrgios powered to victory in 76 minutes, firing seven aces and not facing a break point in the 6-4 6-4 triumph.

Final 1⃣6⃣



Kyrgios books a spot in the fourth round at #IndianWells, taking down No.8 seed Casper Ruud.



Up next: Jannik Sinner. #GoAussies pic.twitter.com/CXJfpLD564 — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) March 15, 2022





The victory propels the world No.132 into a fourth-round showdown with world No.10 Jannik Sinner.

Kyrgios is aiming to advance to the quarterfinals for the second time in the Californian desert, having previously reached that stage in 2017.

Earlier today, Daria Saville booked her spot in the fourth round in the women's singles competition. The Aussie qualifier posted a hard-fought 6-3 4-6 6-3 victory against No.20 seed Elise Mertens.

> READ MORE: Saville continues career-best run at Indian Wells

Aussies in action - Indian Wells

TODAY'S RESULTS

Men's singles, third round

[WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d [8] Casper Ruud (NOR) 6-4 6-4



Women's singles, third round

[Q] Daria Saville (AUS) d [20] Elise Mertens (BEL) 6-3 4-6 6-3



Women's doubles, second round

[3] Coco Gauff (USA)/Caty McNally (USA) d Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)/Maria Sakkari (GRE) 6-4 6-1

COMING UP

Men's singles, third round

[29] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Tommy Paul (USA)

Men's singles, fourth round

[WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [10] Jannik Sinner (ITA)

Women's singles, fourth round

[Q] Daria Saville (AUS) v [6] Maria Sakkari (GRE)

Women's doubles, quarterfinals

[8] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) v Xu Yifan (CHN)/Yang Zhaoxuan (CHN)

