De Minaur triumphs in all-Aussie battle at Indian Wells

Alex de Minaur has scored a second-round victory against compatriot John Millman at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament at Indian Wells.

Monday 14 March 2022
Leigh Rogers
Indian Wells, USA
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 05: Alex de Minaur of Australia serves in his singles match against Marton Fucsovics of Hungary during the 2022 Davis Cup Qualifier between Australia and Hungary at Ken Rosewall Arena on March 05, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Alex de Minaur has won an all-Australian battle to continue his Indian Wells campaign.

The No.29 seed recorded a 7-6(4) 6-3 victory against compatriot and good friend John Millman in second-round action in the Californian desert today.

The one-hour and 40-minute triumph extends De Minaur's unbeaten head-to-head record against the 32-year-old Millman to four straight-sets wins.

The latest effort propels the 23-year-old De Minaur into the Indian Wells third round, where he'll face American Tommy Paul. World No.39 Paul scored a three-set win against world No.3 Alexander Zverev in an upset today.

In other second-round matches, Jordan Thompson's tournament ended with a 7-6(3) 6-2 loss to No.33 seed and last year's semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov.

In men's doubles action, American pair John Isner and Jack Sock snapped the seven-match winning streak of Australian Open champions Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios.

Isner and Sock, the Indian Wells 2018 champions, did not drop serve as they recorded a 6-3 7-6(3) victory against the Special K's.

There was better results for Storm Sanders in the women's doubles competition.

The 27-year-old Aussie and her American partner Caroline Dolehide continued their impressive form, scoring a come-from-behind victory against local hopes Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula in the second round.

Aussies in action - Indian Wells

TODAY'S RESULTS
Men's singles, second round
[29] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d [LL] John Millman (AUS) 7-6(4) 6-3
[33] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) d Jordan Thompson (AUS) 7-6(3) 6-2

Men's doubles, second round
[WC] John Isner (USA)/Jack Sock (USA) d [WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 6-3 7-6(3)

Women's doubles, second round
[8] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) d Madison Keys (USA)/Jessica Pegula (USA) 3-6 7-6(4) [10-4]

COMING UP
Men's singles, third round
[29] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Tommy Paul (USA)
[WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [8] Casper Ruud (NOR)

Women's singles, third round
[Q] Daria Saville (AUS) v [20] Elise Mertens (BEL)

Women's doubles, second round
Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)/Maria Sakkari (GRE) v [3] Coco Gauff (USA)/Caty McNally (USA)

Women's doubles, quarterfinals
[8] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) v Xu Yifan (CHN)/Yang Zhaoxuan (CHN)

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!