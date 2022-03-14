De Minaur triumphs in all-Aussie battle at Indian Wells

Alex de Minaur has won an all-Australian battle to continue his Indian Wells campaign.

The No.29 seed recorded a 7-6(4) 6-3 victory against compatriot and good friend John Millman in second-round action in the Californian desert today.

The one-hour and 40-minute triumph extends De Minaur's unbeaten head-to-head record against the 32-year-old Millman to four straight-sets wins.

The latest effort propels the 23-year-old De Minaur into the Indian Wells third round, where he'll face American Tommy Paul. World No.39 Paul scored a three-set win against world No.3 Alexander Zverev in an upset today.

In other second-round matches, Jordan Thompson's tournament ended with a 7-6(3) 6-2 loss to No.33 seed and last year's semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov.

In men's doubles action, American pair John Isner and Jack Sock snapped the seven-match winning streak of Australian Open champions Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios.

Isner and Sock, the Indian Wells 2018 champions, did not drop serve as they recorded a 6-3 7-6(3) victory against the Special K's.

There was better results for Storm Sanders in the women's doubles competition.

The 27-year-old Aussie and her American partner Caroline Dolehide continued their impressive form, scoring a come-from-behind victory against local hopes Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula in the second round.

Aussies in action - Indian Wells

TODAY'S RESULTS

Men's singles, second round

[29] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d [LL] John Millman (AUS) 7-6(4) 6-3

[33] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) d Jordan Thompson (AUS) 7-6(3) 6-2

Men's doubles, second round

[WC] John Isner (USA)/Jack Sock (USA) d [WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 6-3 7-6(3)

Women's doubles, second round

[8] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) d Madison Keys (USA)/Jessica Pegula (USA) 3-6 7-6(4) [10-4]

COMING UP

Men's singles, third round

[29] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Tommy Paul (USA)

[WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [8] Casper Ruud (NOR)

Women's singles, third round

[Q] Daria Saville (AUS) v [20] Elise Mertens (BEL)

Women's doubles, second round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)/Maria Sakkari (GRE) v [3] Coco Gauff (USA)/Caty McNally (USA)

Women's doubles, quarterfinals

[8] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) v Xu Yifan (CHN)/Yang Zhaoxuan (CHN)

