Millman sets quarterfinal at Delray Beach Open

Delray Beach, USA

John Millman is finding form at the ATP 250 tournament in Delray Beach in Florida, USA, with a straight-sets win over Marcos Giron earning entry into the quarterfinals.

The Australian required 90 minutes to record a 6-3 7-6(6) win over Giron, who at world No.64 is ranked 27 places higher than Millman.

It was a second straight win over an American opponent, with Millman claiming a hard-fought win over No.8 seed Maxime Cressy in the opening round.

Millman was dominant from the outset against the 28-year-old Giron, claiming a double break of serve to race to a 5-0 lead. While Giron clawed back one of those breaks it was a temporary glitch as Millman secured the first set in 33 minutes.

The second set was a tighter contest, with a determined Millman gaining the advantage in the tiebreak.

Millman, who will contest his first ATP-level since St Petersburg last October, will face either No.3 seed Grigor Dimitrov next.

Aussies in action - Delray Beach

RESULTS

Men's singles, second round

John Millman (AUS) d Marcos Giron (USA) 6-3 7-6(6)

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

Marcos Giron (USA)/Hans Hach Verdugo (MEX) d [4] Luke Saville (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) 3-6 6-3 [10-8]

COMING UP

Men's singles, quarterfinals

John Millman (AUS) v [3] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)