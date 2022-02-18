Millman sets quarterfinal at Delray Beach Open

John Millman will contest the quarterfinals of the Delray Beach Open, following a straight-sets win over Marcos Giron.

Friday 18 February 2022
Vivienne Christie
Delray Beach, Florida
Australia's John Millman reacts as he plays against Germany's Alexander Zverev during their men's singles match on day three of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 19, 2022. - -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo by Martin KEEP / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo by MARTIN KEEP/AFP via Getty Images)
Delray Beach, USA

John Millman is finding form at the ATP 250 tournament in Delray Beach in Florida, USA, with a straight-sets win over Marcos Giron earning entry into the quarterfinals.

The Australian required 90 minutes to record a 6-3 7-6(6) win over Giron, who at world No.64 is ranked 27 places higher than Millman.

It was a second straight win over an American opponent, with Millman claiming a hard-fought win over No.8 seed Maxime Cressy in the opening round.

Millman was dominant from the outset against the 28-year-old Giron, claiming a double break of serve to race to a 5-0 lead. While Giron clawed back one of those breaks it was a temporary glitch as Millman secured the first set in 33 minutes.

The second set was a tighter contest, with a determined Millman gaining the advantage in the tiebreak.

Millman, who will contest his first ATP-level since St Petersburg last October, will face either No.3 seed Grigor Dimitrov next.

Aussies in action - Delray Beach

RESULTS
Men's singles, second round
John Millman (AUS) d Marcos Giron (USA) 6-3 7-6(6)

Men's doubles, quarterfinals
Marcos Giron (USA)/Hans Hach Verdugo (MEX) d [4] Luke Saville (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) 3-6 6-3 [10-8]

COMING UP
Men's singles, quarterfinals
John Millman (AUS) v [3] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)

 