Smith and Saville finish runners-up in Pune

Pune, India

Aussie duo John-Patrick Smith and Luke Saville have fallen just short in their quest this week to claim a first ATP doubles title together.

Indian combination Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan delighted home fans in a 6-7(10) 6-3 [10-6] win against the top-seeded Australians in the Pune final.

Smith and Saville saved two set points in a tight opening set, before the second-seeded Indian pair fought back to seal victory in one hour and 44 minutes.

It is Bopanna and Ramanthan's second tour-level victory together this season, having also won the Adelaide International title in January.

This was 33-year-old Smith's fifth career ATP doubles final and a third for 28-year-old Saville.





Aussies in action - Pune

TODAY'S RESULTS

Men's doubles, final

[2] Rohan Bopanna (IND)/Ramkumar Ramanathan (IND) d [1] John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) 6-7(10) 6-3 [10-6]

Dallas, USA

Smith and Saville now turn their attention to an upcoming ATP 250 tournament in America, where they are among five Australian competitors.

Jordan Thompson and John Millman are the Aussie contenders in the Dallas singles event.

Aussies in action - Dallas

COMING UP

Men's singles, first round

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Feliciano Lopez (ESP)

John Millman (AUS) v [8] Brandon Nakashima (USA)

Men's doubles, first round

[4] Luke Saville (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v Andre Goransson (SWE)/Nathaniel Lammons (USA)

Matt Reid (AUS)/Treat Huey (PHL) v Marcos Giron (USA)/Brandon Nakashima (USA)

Rotterdam, Netherlands

Australian hopes Alex de Minaur and Alexei Popyrin have both drawn former top-10 players in the first round at this week's ATP 500 tournament in Rotterdam.

De Minaur begins his campaign against Belgium's David Goffin, while Popyrin faces Russian Karen Khachanov in the opening round.

Aussies in action - Rotterdam

COMING UP

Men's singles, first round

Alex de Minaur (AUS) v David Goffin (BEL)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Karen Khachanov (RUS)