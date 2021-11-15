Stosur and Zhang finish WTA Finals with round-robin win

Sam Stosur and Zhang Shuai have ended their WTA Finals campaign on a winning note.

The Australian-Chinese combination scored a 4-6 6-3 [10-7] victory against Japanese duo Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara in Guadalajara today.

Having lost their two previous round-robin matches, Stosur and Zhang were thrilled to score their first win of the week at the prestigious season-ending championships.

"After today's match, we wish the tournament was just starting. We got off to a bit of a slow start, so unfortunately we are finished now," said Stosur.

"But to finish the year with a win together is fantastic. I thought we both played really well today."

It caps a stellar season for the duo, who won the US Open and Cincinnati titles and qualified for the elite eight-team WTA Finals after competing in only four tournaments together.

The 37-year-old Stosur is projected to finish the year in the world's top 20 in doubles for the sixth time in her career - and for just the second time in the past 12 years.

Aussies in action - WTA Finals

RESULTS

[5] Sam Stosur (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) d [2] Shuko Aoyama (JPN)/Ena Shibahara (JPN) 4-6 6-3 [10-7]