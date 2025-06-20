Hobart to host Billie Jean King Cup Play-off in November

Hobart will host a Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Play-off at the Domain Tennis Centre from 14-16 November 2025.

The world's largest annual international team competition in women's sport will return to Tasmania for the first time since 2014.

The Culture Amp Australian Billie Jean King Cup team will play Brazil and Portugal for a spot in the 2026 Qualifiers.

Three ties will be played across three days, with each tie featuring two singles matches and a doubles match.

"We are delighted to be able to play another Billie Jean King Cup tie at home this year," captain Sam Stosur said.

"The Australian team cherishes the opportunity to be able to play in Australia and at a familiar venue like the Domain Tennis Centre in Hobart, especially ahead of the Australian summer."

In 2014, when the competition was known as Fed Cup, Stosur led Australia to a 4-0 victory over Russia at the venue in a World Group first-round tie.

"I can recall fondly how supportive the local community was when we last played in Tasmania," Stosur added. "Tassie tennis fans are passionate about international women's tennis, and we can't wait to get back there and compete."

In total, 21 nations divided into seven groups of three teams will compete in the Play-offs around the world.

Following this event, Tasmanian sporting fans will then be treated to the 31st edition of the Hobart International, a WTA 250 tournament from 12-17 January 2026.

More information about Billie Jean King Cup tickets, the schedule of play and team nominations will be announced in due course.

