Aussies in action: Smith and Saville continue winning ways

Australian duo John-Patrick Smith and Luke Saville are through to the quarterfinals at an ATP 250 tournament in St. Petersburg this week.

Thursday 28 October 2021
Leigh Rogers
St. Petersburg, Russia
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - OCTOBER 19: John-Patrick Smith (L), and Luke Saville of Australia (Photo by Oleg Nikishin/Getty Images)
St. Petersburg, Russia

Aussie duo John-Patrick Smith and Luke Saville have progressed to the quarterfinals at an ATP 250 tournament in Russia.

They scored a 6-4 7-5 victory against British combination Dominic Inglot and Ken Skupski in opening-round action.

This is 27-year-old Saville's ninth ATP-level quarterfinal of the season - and fourth alongside Smith. While it is 32-year-old Smith's 14th tour-level quarterfinal appearance in total for 2021.

Smith and Saville face top seeds and US Open 2021 finalists Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares in the quarterfinals.

Aussies in action - St. Petersburg

RESULTS
Men's doubles, first round
Luke Saville (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) d Dominic Inglot (GBR)/Ken Skupski (GBR) 6-4 7-5

COMING UP
Men's singles, second round
John Millman (AUS) v [4] Aslan Karatsev (RUS)

Men's doubles, quarterfinals
Luke Saville (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v [1] Jamie Murray (GBR)/Bruno Soares (BRA)

Vienna, Austria

Australian John Peers and Slovak Filip Polasek have extended their current winning streak to six matches.

The recently-crowned Indian Wells champions made a promising start at an ATP 500 tournament in Vienna this week, posting a 7-6(3) 7-5 opening-round victory against Austrian Jurgen Melzer and German Alexander Zverev.

Having won 14 of their past 17 matches, the third-seeded Peers and Polasek are eyeing another title-winning run to boost their chances of qualifying for the prestigious ATP Finals next month.

They now face Austrian wildcards Oliver Marach and Philipp Oswald for a place in the semifinals.

Aussies in action - Vienna

RESULTS
Men's doubles, first round
[3] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) d Jurgen Melzer (AUT)/Alexander Zverev (GER) 7-6(3) 7-5

COMING UP
Men's singles, second round
Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [2] Alexander Zverev (GER)

Men's doubles, quarterfinals
[3] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v [WC] Oliver Marach (AUT)/Philipp Oswald (AUT)

Cluj-Napoca, Romania

Ajla Tomljanovic will turn her attention to representing Australia at next week's Billie Jean King Cup Finals after a second-round exit at the Transylvania Open.

Romanian wildcard Jaqueline Cristian scored a 7-6(5) 7-5 victory against the world No.43-ranked Australian in a two-hour and 12-minute battle.

The Billie Jean King Cup Finals are being in played at Prague from 1-6 November.

Aussies in action - Cluj-Napoca

RESULTS
Women's singles, second round
[WC] Jaqueline Cristian (ROU) d [5] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 7-6(5) 7-5