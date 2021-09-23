Millman advances to Nur-Sultan quarterfinals

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

John Millman has kept his title defence alive in Nur-Sultan - but needed more than three hours to overcome Spain's Jaume Munar in the second round.

The fifth-seeded Australian eventually prevailed 6-4 6-7(5) 7-5 against the world No.71 to book his place in the quarterfinals.

"These long matches aren't good in my old age, I tell you!" 32-year-old Millman told ATPTour.com.

"But look, it was such a physical battle out there. I thought the level was extremely good. I thought I improved from yesterday in terms of how I was playing. But Mr. Munar, he's a tough competitor ... It was such a physical match and just so happy to extend my stay here."

Millman will face either fourth-seeded Serb Filip Krajinovic or Australian James Duckworth in the quarterfinals.

Duckworth extended his current winning streak to six matches, scoring a 7-6(3) 6-1 victory against Kazakh wildcard Mikhail Kukushkin in the opening round.

In doubles action, Marc Polmans teamed with 24-year-old Munar to advance to the quarterfinals.

Aussies in action - Nur-Sultan

RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

James Duckworth (AUS) d [WC] Mikhail Kukushkin (KAZ) 7-6(3) 6-1

Men's singles, second round

[5] John Millman (AUS) d Jaume Munar (ESP) 6-4 6-7(5) 7-5

Men's doubles, first round

Marc Polmans (AUS)/Jaume Munar (ESP) d [WC] Alexander Bublik (KAZ)/Daniil Golubev (RUS) 7-6(5) 4-6 [10-8]

COMING UP

Men's singles, second round

James Duckworth (AUS) v [4] Filip Krajinovic (SRB)



Men's singles, quarterfinals

[5] John Millman (AUS) v TBC

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

Marc Polmans (AUS)/Jaume Munar (ESP) v TBC

Metz, France

Matt Reid and British partner Ken Skupski have lost their opening-round doubles match at an ATP 250 tournament in Metz.

The result levels Alex de Minaur as the last standing Australian at the event. The world No.21 faces American Marcos Giron in the second round of the singles draw.

Aussies in action - Metz

RESULTS

Men's doubles, first round

[1] Henri Kontinen (FIN)/Ben McLachlan (JPN) d Matt Reid (AUS)/Ken Skupski (GBR) 7-6(3) 7-5

COMING UP

Men's singles, second round

[4] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Marcos Giron (USA)