Popyrin powers into US Open second round

Alexei Popyrin is the first Australian to score a main draw singles win at this year's US Open.

The world No.73 is through to the second round in the men's singles competition after recording a 6-3 6-7(3) 6-3 6-3 victory against Moldova's Radu Albot in New York today.

The 22-year-old Popyrin served 13 aces and did not drop serve in the two-hour and 36-minute match against the world No.108.

Popyrin will face No.15 seed Grigor Dimitrov, a US Open semifinalist in 2019, in the second round. They have played once before, with the 30-year-old Bulgarian recording a three-set win during the Melbourne Summer Series earlier this year.

In other day one action, James Duckworth lost a heart-breaking five-set battle with Spain's Pedro Martinez. The 29-year-old Australian had five match points in the third set of the four-hour clash.

John Millman lost his opening-round match against Swiss qualifier Henri Laaksonen, while No.18 seed Roberto Bautista Agut eliminated Nick Kyrgios in straight sets.

In women's singles competition, eighth seed Barbora Krejcikova halted the momentum of Australian qualifier Astra Sharma.

Aussies in action - US Open

TODAY'S RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d Radu Albot (MDA) 6-3 6-7(3) 6-3 6-3

[18] Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) d Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 6-3 6-4 6-0

Pedro Martinez (ESP) d James Duckworth (AUS) 4-6 4-6 7-6(7) 6-2 6-2

[Q] Henri Laaksonen (SUI) d John Millman (AUS) 7-6(6) 7-6(2) 6-1

Women's singles, first round

[8] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) d [Q] Astra Sharma (AUS) 6-0 6-4

COMING UP

Men's singles, first round

[14] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Taylor Fritz (AUS)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Gianluca Mager (ITA)

[WC] Max Purcell (AUS) v [13] Jannik Sinner (ITA)

Women's singles, first round

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v Vera Zvonareva (RUS)

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [WC] Katie Volynets (USA)

Sam Stosur (AUS) v [28] Anett Kontaveit (EST)

[WC] Storm Sanders (AUS) v Misaki Doi (JPN)

Men's singles, second round

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [15] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)

