Winning run over for Aussies at Winston-Salem

Australian Max Purcell's winning run at Winston-Salem has ended.

The 23-year-old, who entered the draw as a lucky loser and then scored an impressive victory against compatriot Jordan Thompson yesterday, lost in the third round of the men's singles competition today.

Swede Mikael Ymer scored a 7-5 6-2 victory in a 90-minute clash.

Purcell now heads to New York, where he has received a main draw wildcard for next week's US Open.

In doubles action, Australian combination Luke Saville and John-Patrick Smith had a match point in a second-set tiebreak during their quarterfinal match today - but were left ruing their chances after failing to convert.

El Salvador's Marcelo Arevalo and Matwe Middelkoop of the Netherlands fought back to record a 3-6 7-6(6) [10-7] victory in a one-hour and 51-minute battle.

Saville and Smith will team up again at next week's US Open.

Aussies in action - Winston-Salem

TODAY'S RESULTS

Men's singles, third round

Mikael Ymer (SWE) d [LL] Max Purcell (AUS) 7-5 6-2



Men's doubles, quarterfinals

Marcelo Arevalo (ESA)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED) d Luke Saville (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) 3-6 7-6(6) [10-7]