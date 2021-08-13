Luke Saville progresses to Canada Masters doubles quarterfinals

Toronto, Canada

James Duckworth's winning run at the Canada Masters is over, with top-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev proving too strong in their third-round clash today.

There was better news for Luke Saville though, with the Australian progressing to the doubles quarterfinals with Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop.

Saville and Middelkoop were leading 6-3 1-0 today when their second-round opponents, Alexander Bublik of Kazahkstan and Cristian Garin of Chile, retired.

This result matches 27-year-old Saville's best effort at an ATP Masters 1000 event. The Australian has previously made quarterfinal appearances at Rome in September 2020 (with compatriot Max Purcell) and at Miami in March (with Austria's Oliver Marach).

To reach a first ATP Masters 1000 semifinal, Saville and Middelkoop will need to beat top seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic. The Croatian combination have won a tour-leading nine titles so far this season, including Wimbledon and the recent Olympic Games.

World No.2 Medvedev recorded a 6-2 6-4 victory against Duckworth, hitting 10 aces and losing only 15 points on serve in the 68-minute clash.

It ends a stellar run for Duckworth, who qualified for the main draw and upset world No.15 Jannik Sinner in the second round. The 29-year-old, who is currently ranked No.85, is set to be rewarded with a top-70 debut for his efforts.

Aussies in action - Toronto

RESULTS

Men's singles, third round

[1] Daniil Medvedev (RUS) d [Q] James Duckworth (AUS) 6-2 6-4

Men's doubles, second round

Luke Saville (AUS)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED) d Alexander Bublik (KAZ)/Cristian Garin (CHI) 6-3 1-0 ret.

COMING UP

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

Luke Saville (AUS)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED) v [1] Nikola Mektic (CRO)/Mate Pavic (CRO)

Montreal, Canada

Ellen Perez and Czech partner Kveta Peschke have lost in the quarterfinals at the Canadian Open.

The 25-year-old Australian was attempting to reach her first semifinal at WTA 1000 level, however Poland's Magda Linette and American Bernarda Pera scored a hard-fought 1-6 6-2 [13-11] victory in their quarterfinal clash.

Aussies in action - Montreal

RESULTS

Women's doubles, quarterfinals

Magda Linette (POL)/Bernarda Pera (USA) d [7] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Kveta Peschke (CZE) 1-6 6-2 [13-11]