Thompson's Atlanta run ends in quarterfinals

Australians Jordan Thompson and Chris O'Connell have both been beaten in the men's singles quarterfinals at an ATP 250 tournament in Atlanta.

Saturday 31 July 2021
Leigh Rogers
Atlanta, USA
ATLANTA, GA - JULY 28: Jordan Thompson of Australia is seen during a match against Peter Gojowczyk of Germany at the Truist Atlanta Open at Atlantic Station on July 28, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Getty Images)
Atlanta, USA

Rising American teen Brandon Nakashima has scored his second win against Australian Jordan Thompson in as many weeks.

Thompson served 16 aces in a one-hour and 50-minute quarterfinal battle at an ATP 250 tournament in Atlanta today, but it wasn't enough to stop 19-year-old Nakashima.

In a rematch of last week's Los Cabos quarterfinal, Nakashima recorded a 7-6(5) 7-5 victory.

Meanwhile, Chris O'Connell's career-best run ended with a three-set quarterfinal loss to John Isner.

The 27-year-old, who was competing in his first tour-level quarterfinal, actually won more points - 106 to Isner's 105 in the two-hour and 36-minute battle.

But in a rain-delayed, late-finishing encounter, the world No.35-ranked American posted a 7-6(5) 6-7(3) 6-4 win.

Aussies in action - Atlanta

TODAY'S RESULTS
Men's singles, quarterfinals
Brandon Nakashima (USA) d Jordan Thompson (AUS) 7-6(5) 7-5
[6] John Isner d [Q] Chris O'Connell (AUS) 7-6(5) 6-7(3) 6-4

COMING UP
Men's doubles, quarterfinals
[WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS)/Jack Sock (USA) v Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Steve Johnson (USA)

Men's doubles, semifinals
Alexei Popyrin (AUS)/Matt Reid (AUS) v [WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS)/Jack Sock (USA) or Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Steve Johnson (USA)

Kitzbubel, Austria

Marc Polmans' best tour-level doubles run in four years has ended in the semifinals at an ATP 250 clay-court tournament in Kitzbuhel.

The 24-year-old had been aiming to advance to his first tour-level final alongside Spain's Pedro Martinez. However, third seeds Roman Jebavy of the Czech Republic and Matwe Middelkoop of the Netherlands scored a 6-3 1-6 [10-7] victory.

Aussies in action - Kitzbuhel

RESULTS
Men's doubles, semifinals
[3] Roman Jebavy (CZE)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED) d Marc Polmans (AUS)/Pedro Martinez (ESP) 6-3 1-6 [10-7]