Thompson's Atlanta run ends in quarterfinals

Atlanta, USA

Rising American teen Brandon Nakashima has scored his second win against Australian Jordan Thompson in as many weeks.

Thompson served 16 aces in a one-hour and 50-minute quarterfinal battle at an ATP 250 tournament in Atlanta today, but it wasn't enough to stop 19-year-old Nakashima.

In a rematch of last week's Los Cabos quarterfinal, Nakashima recorded a 7-6(5) 7-5 victory.

Meanwhile, Chris O'Connell's career-best run ended with a three-set quarterfinal loss to John Isner.

The 27-year-old, who was competing in his first tour-level quarterfinal, actually won more points - 106 to Isner's 105 in the two-hour and 36-minute battle.

But in a rain-delayed, late-finishing encounter, the world No.35-ranked American posted a 7-6(5) 6-7(3) 6-4 win.

Aussies in action - Atlanta

TODAY'S RESULTS

Men's singles, quarterfinals

Brandon Nakashima (USA) d Jordan Thompson (AUS) 7-6(5) 7-5

[6] John Isner d [Q] Chris O'Connell (AUS) 7-6(5) 6-7(3) 6-4



COMING UP

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

[WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS)/Jack Sock (USA) v Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Steve Johnson (USA)

Men's doubles, semifinals

Alexei Popyrin (AUS)/Matt Reid (AUS) v [WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS)/Jack Sock (USA) or Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Steve Johnson (USA)

Kitzbubel, Austria

Marc Polmans' best tour-level doubles run in four years has ended in the semifinals at an ATP 250 clay-court tournament in Kitzbuhel.

The 24-year-old had been aiming to advance to his first tour-level final alongside Spain's Pedro Martinez. However, third seeds Roman Jebavy of the Czech Republic and Matwe Middelkoop of the Netherlands scored a 6-3 1-6 [10-7] victory.

Aussies in action - Kitzbuhel

RESULTS

Men's doubles, semifinals

[3] Roman Jebavy (CZE)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED) d Marc Polmans (AUS)/Pedro Martinez (ESP) 6-3 1-6 [10-7]