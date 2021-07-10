Prominent Australians share Wimbledon well wishes

Excitement is building ahead of day 12 action at the All England Club, where Australians Ash Barty and Dylan Alcott will play for Wimbledon titles.
Tennis Australia Chief Executive Officer Craig Tiley led the many well wishes posted on social media today:
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison shared his pride:
Opposition leader Anthony Albanese is also cheering for our Aussie tennis stars:
> READ: Barty chasing Wimbledon dream
Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull shared well wishes too:
As did Senator Penny Wong:
Comedian and media personality Dave Hughes is a proud Barty fan:
Television presenter Michael Rowland is excited for Barty as well:
Australian rock legend Jimmy Barnes is planning a late night in front of the TV:
Former Big Brother winner Regina Sorensen is ready for a late night too:
Comedian Magda Szubanski is preparing for a #BartyParty:
> READ: Aussie stars determined to enjoy the moment at Wimbledon
The Australian Wallabies will be cheering on Ash and Dylan too:
The Australian Women's Cricket Team is equally excited:
> READ: Ash Barty leading the way for Indigenous Australians
So too is Barty's former cricket team, Brisbane Heat:
Soccer star Sam Kerr showed her support:
While the Australian Football League is most impressed with Barty's warm-up routine:
> READ: 10 years on and Barty still creating Wimbledon history
> TV GUIDE: Where to watch Wimbledon 2021