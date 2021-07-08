Sanders storms into Wimbledon semifinals

Storm Sanders and American partner Caroline Dolehide have continued their impressive march through the Wimbledon ladies' doubles draw.

Yet to lose a set this tournament, the unseeded duo scored a 7-5 6-2 victory against seventh seeds Hao-Ching Chan and Latisha Chan in the quarterfinals today.

It propels the 26-year-old Sanders into her first ladies' doubles semifinal at Grand Slam-level. Before this tournament, the world No.59 had never progressed beyond the second round in 15 major appearances.





The left-handed Sanders also becomes the first Australian to reach a Wimbledon ladies' doubles semifinal in eight years. Ash Barty and Casey Dellacqua were the last to do so during their finals run in 2013.

Sanders and Dolehide, a 22-year-old ranked No.40, face Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina in the semifinals. The unseeded Russian combination defeated top seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova in the quarterfinals.

In mixed doubles action, John Peers has matched his career-best result at Wimbledon by progressing to the quarterfinals.

The 32-year-old Australian, who last reached the final eight at the All England Club eight years ago, and Chinese partner Zhang Shuai eliminated the No.6 seeds and defending champions Ivan Dodig and Latisha Chan in the third round.

They now play fourth seeds Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Nicole Melichar, who halted Arina Rodionova's career-best run with a three-set third-round victory today.

In the boys' competition, Queensland teen Philip Sekulic gallantly pushed world No.12 Sean Cuenin to three sets in their first-round singles clash.

The 17-year-old Sekulic, who is ranked No.72, also lost a tight first-round doubles match.

Aussies in action - Wimbledon

TODAY'S RESULTS

Ladies' doubles, quarterfinals

Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) d [7] Hao-Ching Chan (TPE)/Latisha Chan (TPE) 7-5 6-2

Mixed doubles, third round

[17] John Peers (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) d [6] Ivan Dodig (CRO)/Latisha Chan (TPE) 6-4 7-6(4)

[4] Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA)/Nicole Melichar (USA) d Andrei Vasilevski (BLR)/Arina Rodionova (AUS) 6-2 4-6 6-4

Boys' singles, first round

[8] Sean Cuenin (FRA) d Philip Sekulic (AUS) 7-6(5) 6-7(3) 6-3

Boys' doubles, first round

[1] Jack Pinnington Jones (GBR)/Shang Juncheng (CHN) d Philip Sekulic (AUS)/Orel Kimhi (ISR) 6-3 3-6 [10-5]

COMING UP

Ladies' singles, semifinals

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v [25] Angelique Kerber (GER)

Ladies' doubles, semifinals

Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) v Veronika Kudermetova (RUS)/Elena Vesnina (RUS)

Mixed doubles, quarterfinals

[17] John Peers (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) v [4] Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA)/Nicole Melichar (USA)

Quad wheelchair singles, semifinals

[1] Dylan Alcott (AUS) v [WC] David Wagner (USA)

Quad wheelchair doubles, final

Dylan Alcott (AUS)/Sam Schroder (NED) v Andy Lapthorne (GBR)/David Wagner (USA)